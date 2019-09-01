Engaged Capital Stake in Hain Celestial Group (HAIN) Has Lifted by $117.30 Million as Stock Value Rose; Chesapeake Asset Management Lowered Its Holding in Jacobs Engr Group (JEC) by $1.09 Million

Chesapeake Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Jacobs Engr Group Inc (JEC) by 38.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chesapeake Asset Management Llc sold 14,595 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.34% . The hedge fund held 23,422 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.76 million, down from 38,017 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chesapeake Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Jacobs Engr Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.73B market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $88.86. About 774,577 shares traded. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) has risen 23.19% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.19% the S&P500. Some Historical JEC News: 16/03/2018 – Paul Jacobs sent written communication to Qualcomm’s board that he wants to take the company private, sources told CNBC; 16/03/2018 – “I think [Jacobs] snapped,” a source close to the board says; 11/04/2018 – JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP INC – CONTRACT OPTION BEGINS IN MAY AND EXTENDS PERIOD OF PERFORMANCE THROUGH APRIL 2020; 09/03/2018 QUALCOMM INC – PAUL JACOBS TO CONTINUE TO SERVE ON BOARD; EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN ROLE DISCONTINUED; 08/05/2018 – Jacobs Engineering Group Adjusted Profit Rises in 2Q, Raises FY Guidance; 16/03/2018 – JACOBS SEES OPPORTUNITIES TO ACCELERATE QUALCOMM’S SUCCESS; 28/03/2018 – DollarDays Announces Jim Jacobs As New Chief Financial Officer; 29/03/2018 – JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP INC JEC.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $73 FROM $72; 22/03/2018 – JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP – AWARDED CONTRACT FOR A PRE-FEASIBILITY STUDY, WITH OPTION OF PROCEEDING TO DETAILED FEASIBILITY STUDY, FOR KPC, UNITS; 28/03/2018 – DOLLARDAYS REPORTS JIM JACOBS AS NEW CFO

Engaged Capital Llc increased its stake in Hain Celestial Group Inc (HAIN) by 43.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Engaged Capital Llc bought 5.10M shares as the company’s stock rose 0.09% . The hedge fund held 16.86 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $389.83M, up from 11.76 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Engaged Capital Llc who had been investing in Hain Celestial Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $19.05. About 2.69M shares traded or 125.60% up from the average. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) has declined 23.91% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical HAIN News: 26/03/2018 – Hain Celestial Short-Interest Ratio Rises 67% to 10 Days; 24/04/2018 – Alba Botanica® Do Good, Do Beautiful Grant Program Announces Winners; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial Sees FY18 Adj EPS $1.11-Adj EPS $1.18; 01/05/2018 – Hain Celestial’s Founder Weighs Sale; 15/05/2018 – ENGAGED CAPITAL BOOSTED APOG, BHE, HAIN IN 1Q: 13F; 08/05/2018 – HAIN SEES YR ADJ. EPS $1.11-$1.18, MAY NOT COMPARE TO EST; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP – QTRLY ADJ EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $0.37; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL – SEES 2018 ADJ EPS $1.11 TO $1.18; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial Sees FY18 Adjusted EBITDA $250M-$360M; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL 3Q ADJ EBITDA $73.4M, EST. $92.8M

Since May 13, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $193.06 million activity. 2.08M shares valued at $49.19 million were bought by Engaged Capital Co-Invest VI-D – L.P. on Monday, May 13.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 42 investors sold HAIN shares while 69 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 102.93 million shares or 6.93% more from 96.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 7.96 million are held by Blackrock. Wells Fargo And Company Mn, California-based fund reported 2.36M shares. Brown Advisory Inc reported 1.30M shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. 177,300 are held by Philadelphia Trust. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Tru owns 20,000 shares for 0.62% of their portfolio. Cornerstone Advsr reported 0% in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 31,900 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 264,768 are owned by Fmr Limited Liability Company. Tcw Grp stated it has 61,707 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 13D Management Limited Liability Com has 489,832 shares. Huntington National Bank invested in 344 shares. Snow Capital Mgmt Lp reported 1.65M shares. Eqis Capital Mgmt owns 13,069 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Welch And Forbes Lc has 0.13% invested in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) for 217,250 shares. Tower Capital Limited Liability Corporation (Trc) invested in 4,157 shares.

