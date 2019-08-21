Engaged Capital Stake in Benchmark Electrs (BHE) Cut as Stock Price Rose; As Ally Finl (ALLY) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Platinum Investment Management LTD Decreased Holding by $3.52 Million

Platinum Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Ally Finl Inc (ALLY) by 3.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Platinum Investment Management Ltd sold 130,223 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.70% . The hedge fund held 3.81 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $104.84M, down from 3.94 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Ally Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $30.72. About 2.53M shares traded. Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) has risen 20.24% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ALLY News: 15/03/2018 – Ally Financial Sees Medium-Term Compound Annual Adjusted EPS Growth of at Least 18%; 26/04/2018 – ALLY FINANCIAL INC QUARTERLY NET FINANCING REVENUE (EXCLUDING CORE OID) $1,069 MLN VS $995 MLN; 08/05/2018 – Westlake Financial Services Lists Vehicles on Ally’s SmartAuction; 26/04/2018 – Ally Financial 1Q Net $250M; 19/04/2018 – Ally Financial Inc Says Auto Finance Vice Chairman Tim Russi to Leave Oct; 23/04/2018 – ALLY FINANCIAL – CEO, OTHER DIRECTORS OF CO CONTINUE TO RECOMMEND THAT STOCKHOLDERS VOTE FOR THE ELECTION OF HOBBS TO CO’S BOARD; 21/04/2018 – DJ Ally Financial Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ALLY); 17/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns Provisional ratings to Ally Master Owner Trust, Series 2018-2 Notes; 17/04/2018 – Moody’s upgrades Ally prime auto loan ABS issued between 2016 and 2017; 15/03/2018 – Ally Financial Sees 1Q Noninterest Expense Up 4%-5%

Engaged Capital Llc decreased its stake in Benchmark Electrs Inc (BHE) by 84.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Engaged Capital Llc sold 1.89M shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The hedge fund held 343,873 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.03 million, down from 2.24 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Engaged Capital Llc who had been investing in Benchmark Electrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $994.50M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $26.43. About 178,186 shares traded. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) has risen 12.05% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.05% the S&P500. Some Historical BHE News: 25/04/2018 – BENCHMARK ELECTRONICS 1Q ADJ EPS 41C, EST. 36C; 07/03/2018 – BENCHMARK ELECTRONICS INC BHE.N – HAS $230 MLN CREDIT FACILITY THAT MATURES IN NOVEMBER 2020; 07/03/2018 – BENCHMARK ELECTRONICS INC BHE.N – INITIATES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.15 PER SHARE; 17/04/2018 – ENGAGED’S WELLING DISCUSSES STAKE IN BENCHMARK ELECTRONICS; 19/04/2018 – DJ Benchmark Electronics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BHE); 25/04/2018 – Benchmark Elec Sees 2Q Rev $590M-$630M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.49, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 10 investors sold BHE shares while 61 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 36.87 million shares or 5.60% less from 39.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Services Automobile Association owns 18,361 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Nordea Invest Management Ab has 165,250 shares. 9,577 are owned by Aqr Cap Mgmt Ltd. Trexquant Invest LP has invested 0.03% in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE). 19,237 are held by Price T Rowe Md. Riverhead Cap Mgmt Lc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) for 9,723 shares. Malaga Cove Capital Limited Liability holds 0.8% or 50,122 shares in its portfolio. Guggenheim Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE). Hotchkis And Wiley Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.02% invested in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE). Ellington Mngmt Group Limited Liability Company has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE). Parametric Associate Limited Liability Corporation has 0.01% invested in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) for 232,157 shares. Millennium Mgmt Ltd has invested 0% in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% of its portfolio in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) for 10,167 shares. Tci Wealth Advsrs holds 0% or 16 shares in its portfolio. 440,235 are owned by Ameriprise Fincl.

Analysts await Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.36 earnings per share, up 9.09% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.33 per share. BHE’s profit will be $13.55M for 18.35 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual earnings per share reported by Benchmark Electronics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Analysts await Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.97 earnings per share, up 6.59% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.91 per share. ALLY’s profit will be $378.72M for 7.92 P/E if the $0.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual earnings per share reported by Ally Financial Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Platinum Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $22.00B and $4.24B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 33,390 shares to 200,962 shares, valued at $236.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Eagle Outfitters In (NYSE:AEO) by 2.14M shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.38M shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).