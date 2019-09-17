Engaged Capital Raised Stake in Magellan Health (MGLN); Lsv Asset Management Has Cut Its Stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by $18.09 Million as Valuation Declined

Lsv Asset Management decreased its stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by 6.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lsv Asset Management sold 420,662 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.33% . The institutional investor held 6.01M shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $263.35 million, down from 6.43 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lsv Asset Management who had been investing in Morgan Stanley for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $73.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $44.21. About 9.51 million shares traded. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 12.46% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.46% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 14/03/2018 – EDITAS MEDICINE INC EDIT.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $43 FROM $28; 14/03/2018 – Global Power: Morgan Stanley, Citi plan Brexit job moves – sources| Reuters; 30/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley’s Gorman Says Fed Wants Normal Rate Environment (Video); 29/03/2018 – Tracy Morgan Brings Comedy to L.A. for “ln Stitches: A Night of Laughs” on April 27; 13/04/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY REPORTS 5.0 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN PENN VIRGINIA CORP AS OF APRIL 4 – SEC FILING; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley joins turning tide on UK equities; 29/05/2018 – Yum China Presenting at Morgan Stanley China Summit Tomorrow; 05/03/2018 – EUROPEAN INDUSTRIALS: MORGAN STANLEY SEES RISK OF INCREASING COGS AND POTENTIAL MARGIN RISK FOR COMPANIES SOURCING IMPORTED STEEL AND ALUMINIUM FOR THEIR US PRODUCTION; 29/03/2018 – EPR Properties: Chief Investment Officer Morgan G. Earnest II to Transition to Non-officer Role of Executive Advisor; 13/03/2018 – MUFJ MORGAN STANLEY TO FIRE GLEN WOOD OVER HARASSMENT CLAIM

Engaged Capital Llc increased its stake in Magellan Health Inc (MGLN) by 66.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Engaged Capital Llc bought 151,842 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.68% . The hedge fund held 379,400 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.16 million, up from 227,558 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Engaged Capital Llc who had been investing in Magellan Health Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.65% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $62.18. About 184,118 shares traded. Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) has declined 2.31% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.31% the S&P500. Some Historical MGLN News: 28/03/2018 – Magellan Health to Participate at Nephron Research Pharma Pricing and Benefit Management Symposium; 26/04/2018 – MAGELLAN HEALTH INC – QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.45; 12/04/2018 – DNB Adds Magellan Health, Exits Veon, Cuts IBM: 13F; 29/05/2018 – Magellan Health: Swati Abbott and Matthew J. Simas Elected to Board of Directors; 26/04/2018 – MAGELLAN HEALTH INC – QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.81; 19/04/2018 – Magellan Rx Management Releases New Employer Market Insights Report; 17/04/2018 – Magellan Rx Management Announces Results from Hemophilia Management Program in Honor of World Hemophilia Day; 25/04/2018 – Magellan Health Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – MAGELLAN HEALTH INC – CO’S EXISTING CONTRACT TO PROVIDE SERVICES BEGAN ON FEBRUARY 4, 2014 AND EXTENDS THROUGH DECEMBER 31, 2018; 24/04/2018 – MAGELLAN HEALTH NOT PICKED FOR NEW FLORIDA MEDICAID CONTRACT

Analysts await Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.22 earnings per share, up 4.27% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.17 per share. MS’s profit will be $2.02 billion for 9.06 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual earnings per share reported by Morgan Stanley for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.81% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.09, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 39 investors sold MS shares while 275 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 238 raised stakes. 1.35 billion shares or 2.28% less from 1.38 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Lsv Asset Management, which manages about $82.68B and $62.07 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) by 82,600 shares to 5.33 million shares, valued at $663.10 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hollyfrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) by 321,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.80M shares, and has risen its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc..