Engaged Capital Raised Holding in Magellan Health (MGLN) by $11.24 Million; Provident Investment Management Cut Its Position in Roper Technologies (ROP) as Valuation Rose

Engaged Capital Llc increased its stake in Magellan Health Inc (MGLN) by 66.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Engaged Capital Llc bought 151,842 shares as the company's stock rose 1.68% . The hedge fund held 379,400 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.16M, up from 227,558 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Engaged Capital Llc who had been investing in Magellan Health Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.90% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $63.45. About 160,996 shares traded. Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) has declined 2.31% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.31% the S&P500.

Provident Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) by 1.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Provident Investment Management Inc analyzed 1,503 shares as the company's stock rose 1.82% . The institutional investor held 116,371 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $42.62 million, down from 117,874 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Roper Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $37.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $359.55. About 362,580 shares traded. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 23.58% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.58% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.07, from 1.08 in 2019Q1.

Analysts await Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $3.18 EPS, up 2.91% or $0.09 from last year’s $3.09 per share. ROP’s profit will be $330.73 million for 28.27 P/E if the $3.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.07 actual EPS reported by Roper Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.58% EPS growth.

Provident Investment Management Inc, which manages about $417.42M and $674.84 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 49,518 shares to 429,895 shares, valued at $29.04 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Booking Hldgs Inc by 280 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,879 shares, and has risen its stake in Signature Bk New York N Y (NASDAQ:SBNY).