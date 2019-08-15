Engaged Capital Position in Sunopta (STKL) Has Boosted as Stock Declined; West Pharmaceutical Svsc (WST) Holder Etrade Capital Management Has Raised Position

Engaged Capital Llc increased its stake in Sunopta Inc (STKL) by 27.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Engaged Capital Llc bought 1.88 million shares as the company’s stock declined 17.15% . The hedge fund held 8.73M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.21M, up from 6.86 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Engaged Capital Llc who had been investing in Sunopta Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $191.37M market cap company. The stock increased 4.81% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $2.18. About 924,331 shares traded or 175.10% up from the average. SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) has declined 65.24% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 65.24% the S&P500.

Etrade Capital Management Llc increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Svsc Inc (WST) by 58.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Etrade Capital Management Llc bought 3,755 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.83% . The institutional investor held 10,120 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.12 million, up from 6,365 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Etrade Capital Management Llc who had been investing in West Pharmaceutical Svsc Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.87% or $2.72 during the last trading session, reaching $142.35. About 239,819 shares traded. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) has risen 25.92% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.92% the S&P500. Some Historical WST News: 03/05/2018 – WEST PHARMACEUTICAL BOOSTS 4Q DIV/SHR TO 15C FROM 14C, EST. 15C; 03/05/2018 – West Pharma Board Approves 4Q Dividend Increase to 15c; 20/04/2018 – DJ West Pharmaceutical Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WST); 26/04/2018 – West Pharma Sees FY Adj EPS $2.80-Adj EPS $2.90; 26/04/2018 – WEST PHARMACEUTICAL SERVICES INC – ESTIMATES ITS 2018 CAPITAL SPENDING WILL BE LESS THAN $150 MLN; 24/05/2018 – West Announces Participation in Upcoming June Investor Conferences; 03/05/2018 – West Announces Third-Quarter Dividend, Increase To Fourth-Quarter Dividend And Participation In Upcoming Investor Conferences; 26/04/2018 – WEST PHARMACEUTICAL SERVICES INC WST.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.80 TO $2.90; 26/04/2018 – WEST PHARMACEUTICAL SERVICES INC – REAFFIRMED FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR FULL-YEAR 2018; 26/04/2018 – WEST PHARMACEUTICAL SERVICES INC WST.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.82, REV VIEW $1.72 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.62 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 13 investors sold STKL shares while 25 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 23 raised stakes. 67.69 million shares or 3.64% less from 70.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since February 28, 2019, it had 17 buys, and 0 insider sales for $2.02 million activity. McKeracher Robert bought $53,400 worth of SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) on Friday, March 1. Gratzek James bought $104,000 worth of SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) on Thursday, February 28. $26,999 worth of SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) shares were bought by Gough Jeffrey. Another trade for 100,000 shares valued at $267,750 was bought by Hollis Richard Dean. Duchscher Robert also bought $18,473 worth of SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) on Friday, March 8. 9,250 shares were bought by Barnett Jill, worth $24,752.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold WST shares while 85 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 65.95 million shares or 5.58% less from 69.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Etrade Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.37B and $3.48B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 2,113 shares to 5,335 shares, valued at $1.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 10,821 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 257,813 shares, and cut its stake in Royal Gold Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD).

