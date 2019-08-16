Engaged Capital Maintains Position in Sunopta (STKL); Horizon Investment Services Lowered Its Trinet Group (TNET) Holding as Market Value Rose

Engaged Capital Llc increased its stake in Sunopta Inc (STKL) by 27.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Engaged Capital Llc bought 1.88M shares as the company’s stock declined 17.15% . The hedge fund held 8.73M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.21 million, up from 6.86 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Engaged Capital Llc who had been investing in Sunopta Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $193.12M market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $2.2. About 384,090 shares traded or 15.64% up from the average. SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) has declined 65.24% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 65.24% the S&P500. Some Historical STKL News: 09/05/2018 – SunOpta 1Q Rev $312.7M; 09/05/2018 SUNOPTA 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 7C, EST. LOSS/SHR 5C; 09/05/2018 – SunOpta 1Q Loss/Shr 7c; 09/05/2018 – SunOpta 1Q Adj EPS 7c

Horizon Investment Services Llc decreased its stake in Trinet Group Inc (TNET) by 53.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horizon Investment Services Llc sold 7,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.41% . The institutional investor held 6,758 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $404,000, down from 14,458 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horizon Investment Services Llc who had been investing in Trinet Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $67.24. About 196,906 shares traded. TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) has risen 29.61% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.61% the S&P500. Some Historical TNET News: 23/04/2018 – TOTAL ACCESS: DTAC TRINET TO ENTER DOMESTIC ROAMING PACT W/TOT; 30/04/2018 – TriNet Group 1Q EPS 75c; 07/05/2018 – TriNet Names Olivier Kohler Senior Vice President and Chief Operations Officer; 30/04/2018 – TriNet Group 1Q Net $54M; 07/05/2018 – TRINET NAMES OLIVIER KOHLER SVP & CHIEF OPS OFFICER; 21/04/2018 – DJ TriNet Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TNET); 16/05/2018 – S&P REVISES TRINET GROUP INC TO RATING ‘BB-‘ FROM ‘B+’; OUTLOOK ‘POSITIVE’; 30/04/2018 – TriNet Group 1Q Rev $861M; 29/03/2018 – TRINET NAMES MENDENHALL CHIEF MKTG OFFICER/CHIEF COMMUN OFFICER; 27/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Trinet’s Ba3 Cfr, Revises Outlook To Positive

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.62 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 13 investors sold STKL shares while 25 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 23 raised stakes. 67.69 million shares or 3.64% less from 70.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jane Street Limited Liability has 17,015 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Millennium Mgmt Limited Com invested in 0% or 387,025 shares. Boyar Asset Management owns 57,510 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Tokio Marine Asset Mngmt Company Ltd accumulated 80,900 shares. Citigroup Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) for 200 shares. Eventide Asset Management Llc reported 4.30 million shares. Atria Investments Ltd holds 0.01% or 55,307 shares in its portfolio. 71,971 were accumulated by Franklin Resources Inc. Aperio Grp Inc Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL). Moreover, Picton Mahoney Asset has 0.02% invested in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) for 90,000 shares. Essex Inv Mgmt Llc stated it has 218,379 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Goldman Sachs Group, New York-based fund reported 227,893 shares. Renaissance Techs Ltd Llc has invested 0% of its portfolio in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL). Factory Mutual Insurance Communication stated it has 2.58 million shares. 7.26M were reported by Barrow Hanley Mewhinney Strauss Ltd Liability.

Since February 28, 2019, it had 19 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $2.40 million activity. The insider Barnett Jill bought 9,250 shares worth $24,752. Gough Jeffrey bought $26,999 worth of SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) on Thursday, February 28. 50,000 shares were bought by Ennen Joseph, worth $199,000 on Thursday, May 30. Shares for $13,440 were bought by Detlefsen Michael. Shares for $662,225 were bought by Miketa George. 6,000 SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) shares with value of $19,402 were bought by Briffett Derek.

Horizon Investment Services Llc, which manages about $205.38 million and $146.73 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gray Television Inc (NYSE:GTN) by 16,075 shares to 33,515 shares, valued at $716,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.