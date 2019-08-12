Engaged Capital Lowered Benchmark Electrs (BHE) Holding as Share Price Rose; Blue Chip Partners Position in Boeing Co (BA) Cut as Stock Value Declined

Engaged Capital Llc decreased its stake in Benchmark Electrs Inc (BHE) by 84.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Engaged Capital Llc sold 1.89 million shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The hedge fund held 343,873 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.03M, down from 2.24 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Engaged Capital Llc who had been investing in Benchmark Electrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $987.35M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $26.24. About 126,345 shares traded. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) has risen 12.05% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.05% the S&P500. Some Historical BHE News: 17/04/2018 – ENGAGED’S WELLING DISCUSSES STAKE IN BENCHMARK ELECTRONICS; 07/03/2018 – BENCHMARK ELECTRONICS – INTENDS TO REPURCHASE $50 MLN OF $100 MLN THROUGH AN ACCELERATED SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM WITH GOLDMAN SACHS & CO. LLC; 21/05/2018 – Benchmark Electronics Appoints Merilee Raines to Board of Directors; 25/04/2018 – Benchmark Elec Sees 2Q Rev $590M-$630M; 25/04/2018 – BHE SEES 2Q REV. $590.00 TO $630.0M, EST. $635.0M (2 EST.); 25/04/2018 – Benchmark Elec 1Q Loss/Shr 49c; 07/03/2018 – BENCHMARK ELECTRONICS INC BHE.N – HAS $230 MLN CREDIT FACILITY THAT MATURES IN NOVEMBER 2020; 07/03/2018 BENCHMARK REPORTS INITIATION OF QTR CASH DIV OF 15C/SHR; 07/03/2018 – BENCHMARK ELECTRONICS INC BHE.N – INITIATES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.15 PER SHARE; 19/04/2018 – DJ Benchmark Electronics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BHE)

Blue Chip Partners Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 15.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Chip Partners Inc sold 1,134 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The hedge fund held 6,141 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.34 million, down from 7,275 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $187.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $4.67 during the last trading session, reaching $332.88. About 2.50M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 10/04/2018 – Malaysia Airlines launches widebody tender process, could oust Boeing 787 deal; 28/03/2018 – BOEING SAYS IT DETECTED A LIMITED INTRUSION OF MALWARE; 14/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Airbus finance chief is latest to join departures lounge; 05/03/2018 – BOEING EXEC SAYS INCREASE IN CARGO DEMAND WILL HELP FILL 777 PRODUCTION BRIDGE TO NEXT-GENERATION 777X; 09/03/2018 – Orbital/Northrop expected to close in first half of 2018 sans divests; 07/03/2018 – Malaysia says MH370 report to be released after latest search ends; 12/03/2018 – Boeing, Turkish Airlines Finalize Deal for Up to 30 787 Dreamliners; 18/05/2018 – Cuba says Boeing 737 crashed after taking off from Havana airport; 23/03/2018 – Boeing set to win American wide-body jet order; 22/03/2018 – Boeing Poised for Worst Month in Two Years on Trade-War Fears

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 earnings per share, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36 billion for 34.53 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

Blue Chip Partners Inc, which manages about $214.43 million and $422.35M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hasbro Inc (NASDAQ:HAS) by 18,663 shares to 82,569 shares, valued at $7.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Valero Energy Corp New (NYSE:VLO) by 15,176 shares in the quarter, for a total of 91,939 shares, and has risen its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moors Cabot has 44,518 shares for 1.12% of their portfolio. 10,554 were reported by Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Liability. Lpl Financial Ltd holds 0.37% or 432,285 shares in its portfolio. Towercrest Mngmt holds 0.14% or 1,231 shares. Calamos Wealth Lc has invested 0.99% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Tdam Usa owns 91,115 shares for 2.47% of their portfolio. Tarbox Family Office Inc holds 1.22% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 8,715 shares. Cape Cod Five Cents Fincl Bank holds 0.61% or 10,719 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Incorporated Md invested 1.86% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Sigma Planning Corporation holds 0.64% or 29,629 shares. Lvm Cap Mngmt Limited Mi holds 4.63% or 52,944 shares in its portfolio. Rowland & Counsel Adv accumulated 1,572 shares. Boothbay Fund Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.02% or 636 shares. 20,164 are held by Columbia Asset Management. Atika Lc invested 0.93% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Analysts await Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.36 earnings per share, up 9.09% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.33 per share. BHE’s profit will be $13.55M for 18.22 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual earnings per share reported by Benchmark Electronics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.49, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 10 investors sold BHE shares while 61 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 36.87 million shares or 5.60% less from 39.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Manufacturers Life Com The holds 0% of its portfolio in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) for 28,580 shares. 6,476 are held by Metropolitan Life Ins Ny. Aperio Gp Ltd owns 0% invested in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) for 20,757 shares. Bogle Management Limited Partnership De holds 0.29% or 146,590 shares in its portfolio. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Lc reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE). Price T Rowe Associate Inc Md invested 0% of its portfolio in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE). Counselors Of Maryland Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 920,395 shares or 1.17% of all its holdings. Alliancebernstein Lp accumulated 62,102 shares or 0% of the stock. Envestnet Asset Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE). D E Shaw Communications Inc reported 605,546 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Indexiq Limited Liability Company has 60,418 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Sei Communication holds 123,189 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Wells Fargo Mn holds 0% of its portfolio in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) for 138,030 shares. 9,894 are held by Balyasny Asset Management Ltd Liability. 46,313 were accumulated by Credit Suisse Ag.

