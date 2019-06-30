Engaged Capital Increases Stake in Hain Celestial Group (HAIN); Resolution Capital LTD Increased Position in Empire St Rlty Tr (ESRT)

Engaged Capital Llc increased its stake in Hain Celestial Group Inc (HAIN) by 43.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Engaged Capital Llc bought 5.10 million shares as the company’s stock rose 37.61% with the market. The hedge fund held 16.86 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $389.83 million, up from 11.76M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Engaged Capital Llc who had been investing in Hain Celestial Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.16% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $21.9. About 792,113 shares traded. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) has declined 9.63% since June 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.06% the S&P500. Some Historical HAIN News: 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL – SEES 2018 ADJ EPS $1.11 TO $1.18; 08/03/2018 Hain Celestial Features 75 Exciting New Products at Expo West 2018; 08/05/2018 – Hain is currently selling its protein business; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP – QTRLY ADJ EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $0.37; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial Sees FY18 Adj EPS $1.11-Adj EPS $1.18; 09/05/2018 – Hain Celestial Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference May 16; 15/05/2018 – Hain Celestial at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial 3q Adjusted EBITDA $73.4M; 24/04/2018 – Alba Botanica® Do Good, Do Beautiful Grant Program Announces Winners; 08/05/2018 – Hain stock sinks as earnings disappoint and forecast slashed

Resolution Capital Ltd increased its stake in Empire St Rlty Tr Inc (ESRT) by 1.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Resolution Capital Ltd bought 137,531 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.26% with the market. The institutional investor held 9.25M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $146.17M, up from 9.11 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd who had been investing in Empire St Rlty Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.52B market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $14.81. About 1.47M shares traded or 23.53% up from the average. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) has declined 8.36% since June 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.79% the S&P500.

Since February 28, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 insider sales for $212.44 million activity. 1.00M shares were bought by Welling Glenn W., worth $19.38M.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 42 investors sold HAIN shares while 69 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 102.93 million shares or 6.93% more from 96.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 10 investors sold ESRT shares while 56 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 123.32 million shares or 1.17% more from 121.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Resolution Capital Ltd, which manages about $2.93B and $3.07B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Simon Ppty Group Inc New (NYSE:SPG) by 507,522 shares to 1.23 million shares, valued at $224.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Terreno Rlty Corp (NYSE:TRNO) by 68,084 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.92M shares, and cut its stake in Equity Comwlth (NYSE:EQC).