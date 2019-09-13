Engaged Capital Increases Stake in Hain Celestial Group (HAIN); Hawkeye Capital Management Has Cut Stake in Greenbrier Cos (GBX) as Shares Declined

Engaged Capital Llc increased its stake in Hain Celestial Group Inc (HAIN) by 24.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Engaged Capital Llc bought 4.21M shares as the company’s stock rose 0.09% . The hedge fund held 21.07M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $461.41 million, up from 16.86M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Engaged Capital Llc who had been investing in Hain Celestial Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $21.72. About 866,580 shares traded. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) has declined 23.91% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical HAIN News: 08/03/2018 Hain Celestial Features 75 Exciting New Products at Expo West 2018; 08/05/2018 – Hain is currently selling its protein business; 04/05/2018 – Utz auction advances, draws Campbell look; 01/05/2018 – Hain Celestial’s Founder Weighs Sale; 15/05/2018 – Hain Celestial at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL REITERATES ANNUAL NET SALES OUTLOOK; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL 3Q ADJ EPS 37C, EST. 47C; 01/05/2018 – Main Street: Hain Celestial’s Founder Weighs Sale; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial Sees FY18 Adjusted EBITDA $250M-$360M; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial Sees FY18 Adj EPS $1.11-Adj EPS $1.18

Hawkeye Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Greenbrier Cos Inc (GBX) by 64.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hawkeye Capital Management Llc sold 126,690 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.29% . The hedge fund held 70,511 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.14 million, down from 197,201 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hawkeye Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Greenbrier Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $946.57M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.62% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $29.14. About 580,065 shares traded or 6.35% up from the average. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) has declined 48.33% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.33% the S&P500. Some Historical GBX News: 12/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC.-ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION-IN GREENBRIER AND FAYETTE COUNTIES, W.VA; 18/04/2018 – Greenbrier Announces Executive Promotions; 18/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC – MARTIN GRAHAM ASSUMES EXPANDED ROLE OF EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, GMO INTERNATIONAL OPERATIONS AND GLOBAL ENGINEERING; 16/04/2018 – WV MetroSources: Marlinton, Alderson keep close eye on Greenbrier River flooding; 06/04/2018 – Greenbrier Cos 2Q Rev $629.3M; 06/04/2018 – Greenbrier Cos 2Q Net $61.6M; 06/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC – INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND 9% TO $0.25 PER SHARE; 28/04/2018 – WV MetroSources: Greenbrier Valley Airport celebrates renovation, direct flights with open house; 06/04/2018 – Greenbrier Cos 2Q EBITDA $79.1M; 06/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC GBX.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.17, REV VIEW $2.55 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

More notable recent The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Hain Celestial Completes the Sale of WestSoy® – PRNewswire” on May 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Hain Celestial (HAIN) Lags Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “The Math Shows IYY Can Go To $163 – Nasdaq” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Hain Celestial Completes the Sale of Plainville Farms – PRNewswire” published on February 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Hain Celestial (HAIN) Concludes Sale of Tilda to Ebro Foods – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 27 investors sold HAIN shares while 76 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 100.43 million shares or 2.43% less from 102.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Clearbridge Investments Ltd Liability stated it has 0% in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). State Treasurer State Of Michigan has 26,500 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio has 30,311 shares. 3,132 were accumulated by Kbc Gp Nv. Hsbc Public Limited owns 26,939 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Tokio Marine Asset Mngmt Limited holds 0.07% of its portfolio in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) for 18,500 shares. Federated Pa holds 0% of its portfolio in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) for 15,569 shares. Ameriprise has invested 0.01% in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% of its portfolio in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) for 155,600 shares. Tci Wealth Advsr owns 44 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.01% in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). Addison Cap holds 0.28% of its portfolio in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) for 18,213 shares. Bancshares Of America De holds 0% of its portfolio in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) for 243,318 shares. Great West Life Assurance Com Can has invested 0% in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). Premier Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co owns 0.2% invested in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) for 38,953 shares.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $193.06 million activity. Engaged Capital Co-Invest VI-D – L.P. bought 2.08 million shares worth $49.19 million.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.20, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 23 investors sold GBX shares while 45 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 27.61 million shares or 8.71% less from 30.25 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Polaris Capital Ltd Liability Com holds 75,100 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt accumulated 420,739 shares. 50 were reported by Tarbox Family Office. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 221,314 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Goldman Sachs Grp Incorporated reported 0% of its portfolio in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). Mackenzie has 320,486 shares. Community Bancorp Of Raymore reported 259,915 shares. Franklin Resources Incorporated owns 905,424 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Griffin Asset Mngmt has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). Ls Inv Advisors Limited Liability Co holds 0% in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) or 890 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Co accumulated 86,651 shares or 0% of the stock. Tradewinds Management Lc, a Washington-based fund reported 100 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans accumulated 25,379 shares. 226,081 are held by Wells Fargo & Com Mn. Signaturefd Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) or 25 shares.

Analysts await The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $1.39 EPS, up 73.75% or $0.59 from last year’s $0.8 per share. GBX’s profit will be $45.15 million for 5.24 P/E if the $1.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual EPS reported by The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 56.18% EPS growth.

Hawkeye Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.06 billion and $79.75 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rayonier Advanced Matls Inc (NYSE:RYAM) by 129,219 shares to 396,586 shares, valued at $2.57M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.