Engaged Capital Increases Holding in Hain Celestial Group (HAIN); Lkq (LKQ) Shareholder Dnb Asset Management As Has Trimmed Holding as Market Valuation Rose

Engaged Capital Llc increased its stake in Hain Celestial Group Inc (HAIN) by 43.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Engaged Capital Llc bought 5.10M shares as the company’s stock rose 37.61% with the market. The hedge fund held 16.86 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $389.83 million, up from 11.76 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Engaged Capital Llc who had been investing in Hain Celestial Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.83% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $20.87. About 1.09M shares traded. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) has declined 9.63% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.06% the S&P500. Some Historical HAIN News: 08/05/2018 – Pain From Toys `R’ Us Liquidation Spreads to Hain Celestial; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial Expects to Complete Divestiture of Hain Pure Protein During 1H of Fiscal 2019; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL 3Q ADJ EPS 37C, EST. 47C; 04/05/2018 – Utz auction advances, draws Campbell look; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP – QTRLY ADJ EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $0.37; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial Sees FY18 Adj EPS $1.11-Adj EPS $1.18; 15/05/2018 – Hain Celestial at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – Hain Celestial Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference May 16; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL 3Q ADJ EBITDA $73.4M, EST. $92.8M; 01/05/2018 – Hain Celestial’s Founder Weighs Sale

Dnb Asset Management As decreased its stake in Lkq Corp (LKQ) by 16.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dnb Asset Management As sold 6,286 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.23% with the market. The institutional investor held 32,276 shares of the motor vehicles company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $915.99M, down from 38,562 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dnb Asset Management As who had been investing in Lkq Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.28B market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $26.25. About 1.25 million shares traded. LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) has declined 11.50% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.93% the S&P500. Some Historical LKQ News: 22/03/2018 – LKQ CORP – 2026 NOTES WILL MATURE ON APRIL 1, 2026 AND 2028 NOTES WILL MATURE ON APRIL 1, 2028; 19/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Lkq’s Euro Notes Ba2, Downgrades Cfr To Ba2 And Other Senior Unsecured To Ba3; Outlook Stable; 26/04/2018 – LKQ CORP – SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES $235 MLN TO $265 MLN; 29/05/2018 – MFS Mid Cap Value Fund Adds Hilton, Exits LKQ

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 42 investors sold HAIN shares while 69 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 102.93 million shares or 6.93% more from 96.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 24,000 are held by Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys. Massachusetts-based Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Limited Liability Partnership Ma has invested 0.13% in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas reported 0% in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). Whittier Trust Com has invested 0% in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). 16 are owned by Advsr Asset Mngmt. Steel Ptnrs Holdg Lp has invested 0.25% in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). Wells Fargo And Mn has invested 0.02% in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). Pggm Investments owns 1.89 million shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Panagora Asset holds 2,130 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Inc invested in 0% or 112 shares. Eqis Capital Mgmt Inc holds 13,069 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Highlander Cap Management Ltd Liability reported 4,250 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Ontario – Canada-based Black Creek Inv Mgmt has invested 5.73% in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). Lumina Fund Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has 20,000 shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. Gemmer Asset Ltd Liability Com, California-based fund reported 226 shares.

More notable recent The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Will Hain Celestial Efforts Lift the Stock’s Performance? – Nasdaq” on June 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Beyond Meat: A Beyond Crazy Valuation – Seeking Alpha” published on June 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “After Hours: Canopy Growth’s Q4 2019, Sprouts Farmers Market CEO and CFO Departing – Nasdaq” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hain Celestial Announces Appointment of Veteran Consumer Packaged Goods Executive as President, North America – Yahoo Finance” published on May 14, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Hain Celestial (HAIN) Down 8.3% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 08, 2019.

Since February 28, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 sales for $212.44 million activity. Engaged Capital Co-Invest VI-D – L.P. had bought 2.08 million shares worth $49.19 million.

Since January 14, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $260,456 activity.

More notable recent LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “LKQ Europe appoints Arnd Franz as new Chief Operating Officer – GlobeNewswire” on December 20, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Shares of LKQ Dropped in May – Nasdaq” published on June 07, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “LKQ Corporation Amends and Extends its Senior Secured Credit Facility – GlobeNewswire” on November 26, 2018. More interesting news about LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Have Insiders Been Buying LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “First Week of February 2020 Options Trading For LKQ – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Analysts await LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.65 EPS, up 6.56% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.61 per share. LKQ’s profit will be $205.08 million for 10.10 P/E if the $0.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.56 actual EPS reported by LKQ Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.07% EPS growth.

Dnb Asset Management As, which manages about $8774.39B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Garmin Ltd by 14,469 shares to 27,148 shares, valued at $2.34 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Arrow Electronics Inc (NYSE:ARW) by 79,166 shares in the quarter, for a total of 746,215 shares, and has risen its stake in Flir Systems Inc (NASDAQ:FLIR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold LKQ shares while 147 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 264.09 million shares or 3.14% less from 272.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Zebra Capital Mgmt Lc has 0.21% invested in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) for 14,247 shares. 13,762 were accumulated by Kentucky Retirement. 1.72M are held by Millennium Mgmt Ltd. Geode Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.03% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) or 4.52 million shares. Fairpointe Cap Lc owns 3.27 million shares or 3.09% of their US portfolio. First Bancorp Of Omaha has invested 0.38% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Numerixs Investment Technologies accumulated 0.07% or 17,400 shares. 908,620 are held by Neuberger Berman Gp Ltd Liability Com. Hartford Management holds 0.03% or 34,217 shares. Prudential Fincl Incorporated accumulated 2.07M shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa accumulated 69,854 shares. Palisade Cap Limited Liability Corp Nj accumulated 868,850 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Company owns 2,641 shares. Trillium Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.3% of its portfolio in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Northern Trust Corp holds 3.66 million shares.