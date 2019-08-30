Engaged Capital Increased Its Sunopta (STKL) Holding by $5.63 Million; Share Price Declined; Sfe Investment Counsel Decreased Abbvie (ABBV) Stake by $1.78 Million as Shares Declined

Engaged Capital Llc increased its stake in Sunopta Inc (STKL) by 27.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Engaged Capital Llc bought 1.88M shares as the company’s stock declined 17.15% . The hedge fund held 8.73M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.21 million, up from 6.86 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Engaged Capital Llc who had been investing in Sunopta Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $203.65M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.48% or $0.035 during the last trading session, reaching $2.325. About 120,760 shares traded. SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) has declined 65.24% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 65.24% the S&P500. Some Historical STKL News: 09/05/2018 – SunOpta 1Q Rev $312.7M; 09/05/2018 – SunOpta 1Q Loss/Shr 7c; 09/05/2018 – SunOpta 1Q Adj EPS 7c; 09/05/2018 SUNOPTA 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 7C, EST. LOSS/SHR 5C

Sfe Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 29.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sfe Investment Counsel sold 22,229 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 53,791 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.34 million, down from 76,020 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sfe Investment Counsel who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $96.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $65.73. About 2.61M shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 26/04/2018 – AbbVie unveils $7.5bn share buyback; 17/04/2018 – Genmab Announces Net Sales of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) for First Quarter of 2018; 24/04/2018 – AstraZeneca: Combination of Imfinzi Plus Tremelimumab Didn’t Meet Primary Endpoints; 06/04/2018 – Incyte and Merck Provide Update on Phase 3 Study of Epacadostat in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Patients with Unresectable or Metastatic Melanoma; 11/04/2018 – Mylan Partners With Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics to Commercialize Biosimilar to Humira(R) (adalimumab); 16/04/2018 – Dynavax Reports Interim Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Patients with Advanced Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the Head and Neck; 26/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC ABBV.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $7.66 TO $7.76; 22/03/2018 – ABBVIE WON’T SEEK ACCELERATED OKAY FOR ROVA-T IN CERTAIN SCLC; 15/04/2018 – Merck: Safety Profile of Keytruda Consistent With Previous Trials of Patients With Advanced Melanoma; 25/04/2018 – ABBVIE CITES PHASE 2B/3 RHEUMATOID ARTHRITIS STUDY IN JAPAN

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.62 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 13 investors sold STKL shares while 25 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 23 raised stakes. 67.69 million shares or 3.64% less from 70.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership holds 151,218 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase Com holds 35,123 shares. Tokio Marine Asset Mgmt Limited holds 0.05% of its portfolio in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) for 80,900 shares. Blair William Il holds 0.02% of its portfolio in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) for 1.05M shares. Aperio Gru Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 14,533 shares. Tudor Et Al reported 51,135 shares. Cibc, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 511,723 shares. Factory Mutual Insurance stated it has 2.58 million shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Royal Bancorp Of Canada has invested 0% in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL). Boyar Asset reported 0.15% in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL). United Svcs Automobile Association holds 0.01% or 620,540 shares. Wells Fargo Mn invested 0% of its portfolio in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL). D E Shaw Com has invested 0% in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 1.71M shares. Engaged Ltd Com, California-based fund reported 8.73 million shares.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 13 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.23 million activity. 43,100 SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) shares with value of $148,264 were bought by HOUDE LOVAS KATRINA. Duchscher Robert had bought 23,881 shares worth $71,411 on Monday, March 4. Ennen Joseph bought $199,000 worth of stock or 50,000 shares. $17,878 worth of SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) was bought by Detlefsen Michael. 20,000 SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) shares with value of $53,400 were bought by McKeracher Robert. $19,402 worth of SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) was bought by Briffett Derek.

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $2.27 EPS, up 6.07% or $0.13 from last year’s $2.14 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.35 billion for 7.24 P/E if the $2.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.26 actual EPS reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.44% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Burke Herbert Natl Bank Communications has 1.03% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 14,429 shares. Lipe & Dalton accumulated 36,070 shares or 2.14% of the stock. Tower Cap Ltd Liability (Trc) reported 22,446 shares stake. Central Retail Bank And Tru owns 6,133 shares. Wright Ser reported 33,735 shares. Alps accumulated 526,422 shares or 0.3% of the stock. Zeke Cap Advisors Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.26% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Moreover, Lau Associate Ltd Liability Corp has 0.28% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Moneta Group Investment Advisors Ltd Liability invested in 385 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0.34% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Cidel Asset Mgmt has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Park Avenue Secs Lc holds 12,210 shares. Lvm Cap Mgmt Limited Mi holds 3.36% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) or 181,895 shares. Moreover, Nordea Inv Mngmt Ab has 0.36% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Voya Investment Management Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 945,130 shares.

