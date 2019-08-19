Engaged Capital Increased Its Sunopta (STKL) Holding by $5.63 Million; Pembroke Management LTD Has Trimmed Paycom Software (PAYC) Holding by $4.15 Million as Stock Value Rose

Engaged Capital Llc increased its stake in Sunopta Inc (STKL) by 27.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Engaged Capital Llc bought 1.88M shares as the company’s stock declined 17.15% . The hedge fund held 8.73M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.21 million, up from 6.86 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Engaged Capital Llc who had been investing in Sunopta Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $194.88M market cap company. The stock increased 2.30% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $2.22. About 763,000 shares traded or 131.12% up from the average. SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) has declined 65.24% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 65.24% the S&P500. Some Historical STKL News: 09/05/2018 – SunOpta 1Q Rev $312.7M; 09/05/2018 – SunOpta 1Q Loss/Shr 7c; 09/05/2018 SUNOPTA 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 7C, EST. LOSS/SHR 5C; 09/05/2018 – SunOpta 1Q Adj EPS 7c

Pembroke Management Ltd decreased its stake in Paycom Software (PAYC) by 18.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pembroke Management Ltd sold 21,950 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.50% . The institutional investor held 96,271 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.21 million, down from 118,221 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pembroke Management Ltd who had been investing in Paycom Software for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $2.14 during the last trading session, reaching $243.56. About 455,393 shares traded. Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) has risen 133.47% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 133.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYC News: 01/05/2018 – PAYCOM SOFTWARE 1Q ADJ EPS 95C, EST. 90C; 17/04/2018 – Paycom Appoints Chief Operating Officer, Chief Information Officer; 01/05/2018 – PAYCOM SOFTWARE SEES 2Q REV. $123.0M TO $125.0M; 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software 1Q Net $41.3M; 29/05/2018 – Paycom Announces Latest Expansion in Columbus; 16/05/2018 – Sylebra Adds Pagseguro Digital Ltd., Exits Paycom Software: 13F; 16/05/2018 – Sylebra HK Co Exits Position in Paycom Software; 02/05/2018 – Paycom Software Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/04/2018 Rochester Becomes Paycom’s Latest Sales Office Opening; 01/05/2018 – Paycom Releases Redesigned Employee Self-Service Product

Pembroke Management Ltd, which manages about $2.77 billion and $924.72M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Woodward Inc (NASDAQ:WWD) by 26,300 shares to 158,050 shares, valued at $15.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cra International (NASDAQ:CRAI) by 82,121 shares in the quarter, for a total of 220,950 shares, and has risen its stake in Hms Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY).

Since February 28, 2019, it had 19 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $2.40 million activity. HOUDE LOVAS KATRINA also bought $148,264 worth of SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) on Wednesday, March 6. On Thursday, February 28 the insider Gough Jeffrey bought $26,999. Shares for $53,400 were bought by McKeracher Robert. 6,000 shares valued at $19,402 were bought by Briffett Derek on Friday, March 8. 23,881 shares were bought by Duchscher Robert, worth $71,411 on Monday, March 4. Gratzek James had bought 40,000 shares worth $104,000.