Engaged Capital Holds Holding in Hain Celestial Group (HAIN); As Nvidia (NVDA) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Hap Trading Has Lowered Position

Hap Trading Llc decreased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 95.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hap Trading Llc sold 293,449 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,351 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.40 million, down from 306,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hap Trading Llc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $100.02B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $164.23. About 8.16M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 37.51% since June 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.94% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 04/04/2018 – NeuLion’s MainConcept Business Enables HEVC/H.265 Encoding with NVIDIA Technology; 27/03/2018 – GTC 2018: Liqid and Inspur to Offer Composable GPU-Centric Rack-Scale Solution Powered by NVIDIA Graphics Processing Technology; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA SEES CRYPTO SPECIFIC REVENUE IN 2Q TO BE 1/3 OF 1Q LEVEL; 24/04/2018 – Hard OCP: More Confirmation Of NVIDIA GPP Impacting Consumer Choice; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia halts self-driving tests in wake of Uber accident; 07/05/2018 – Nvidia’s product leadership makes it an attractive ‘buy’ pick, according to Bank of America; 26/03/2018 – Vexata and GPL Technologies to Exhibit Transformative Storage Solutions for Machine, Deep Learning and AI at the Nvidia GPU Tec; 30/05/2018 – China’s tech advance cannot be slowed, says Nvidia CEO; 28/03/2018 – Ouster Launches Two New LIDAR Sensors, Adopts NVIDIA DRIVE™ AI Platform; 05/04/2018 – Citron pressing $NVDA short expect sub $200 soon. Mkt starting to realize that ML/DL is narrowing and hyper-scale core customers experimenting with diff prop hardware solutions, Ether spreads are dead, Auto- unknown. No need to write pages. Price action

Engaged Capital Llc increased its stake in Hain Celestial Group Inc (HAIN) by 43.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Engaged Capital Llc bought 5.10 million shares as the company’s stock rose 37.61% with the market. The hedge fund held 16.86 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $389.83M, up from 11.76 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Engaged Capital Llc who had been investing in Hain Celestial Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.28B market cap company. The stock increased 3.16% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $21.9. About 792,113 shares traded. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) has declined 9.63% since June 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.06% the S&P500. Some Historical HAIN News: 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial Sees FY18 Adjusted EBITDA $250M-$360M; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial Sees FY18 Adj EPS $1.11-Adj EPS $1.18; 08/05/2018 – Hain stock sinks as earnings disappoint and forecast slashed; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial Sees FY18 Sales $2.434B-$2.503B; 08/05/2018 – Hain is currently selling its protein business; 26/03/2018 – Hain Celestial Short-Interest Ratio Rises 67% to 10 Days; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial 3Q EPS 12c; 01/05/2018 – Hain Celestial’s Founder Weighs Sale; 04/05/2018 – Utz auction advances, draws Campbell look; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial 3q Adjusted EBITDA $73.4M

Since February 28, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 sales for $212.44 million activity. On Friday, May 17 the insider Engaged Capital Co-Invest VI-D – L.P. bought $47.34 million.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 42 investors sold HAIN shares while 69 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 102.93 million shares or 6.93% more from 96.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. River Road Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 134,682 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. First Foundation Advsrs has invested 0.02% in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). Raymond James & Assoc reported 0% of its portfolio in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). Philadelphia invested 0.36% in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). Moreover, Amalgamated Bancorp has 0.01% invested in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) for 18,954 shares. Huntington Financial Bank owns 344 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Natixis Lp has invested 0.01% in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). Minnesota-based Thrivent Financial For Lutherans has invested 0.31% in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). Price T Rowe Md has 0% invested in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) for 43,723 shares. Van Hulzen Asset Mgmt Limited invested 0.11% in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). Gotham Asset Mngmt Limited Co owns 13,221 shares. The Washington-based Parametric Port Ltd Company has invested 0.03% in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Corp invested 0% in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). Credit Suisse Ag invested in 133,039 shares or 0% of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc reported 0% in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN).

Analysts await NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) to report earnings on August, 15. They expect $0.87 EPS, down 50.85% or $0.90 from last year’s $1.77 per share. NVDA’s profit will be $529.83M for 47.19 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.67 actual EPS reported by NVIDIA Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.85% EPS growth.

Hap Trading Llc, which manages about $1.12 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 9,575 shares to 23,975 shares, valued at $2.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United States Oil Fund Lp (USO) by 208,876 shares in the quarter, for a total of 228,976 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (Put) (HYG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Macroview Mgmt Ltd Liability Com invested 0.01% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Arrowmark Colorado Limited Com stated it has 46,829 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Moreover, Welch Group Incorporated Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.06% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 3,121 shares. Grisanti Management Limited Co holds 2.58% or 23,544 shares. Moreover, Camarda Fincl Advsrs Ltd Liability Co has 0.04% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 122 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Company holds 77,610 shares. Blair William And Il has 62,232 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Evergreen Capital Ltd reported 1,332 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Lord Abbett Com Ltd Liability Company holds 0.05% or 90,267 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Highbridge Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has 0.06% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). 22,718 are owned by Peddock Cap. Nuwave Mngmt Ltd reported 4 shares stake. West Oak Cap Ltd holds 1.07% or 9,488 shares. Mufg Americas accumulated 0% or 14 shares. Destination Wealth has 5,055 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio.