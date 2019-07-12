Engaged Capital Holding in Benchmark Electrs (BHE) Decreased by $49.22 Million as Shares Declined; Insmed (INSM) Shareholder Foresite Capital Management Ii Has Lowered Holding by $1.40 Million

Foresite Capital Management Ii Llc decreased its stake in Insmed Incorporated (INSM) by 4.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foresite Capital Management Ii Llc sold 48,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.41% with the market. The hedge fund held 919,436 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.73 million, down from 967,636 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foresite Capital Management Ii Llc who had been investing in Insmed Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.78% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $22.86. About 165,292 shares traded. Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) has risen 6.07% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.64% the S&P500. Some Historical INSM News: 16/05/2018 – INSMED INC – PDUFA ACTION DATE SET FOR SEPTEMBER 28, 2018; 02/05/2018 – INSMED 1Q LOSS/SHR 89C, EST. LOSS/SHR 96C; 02/05/2018 – Insmed: Actively Preparing for Potential Pdt Launch of ALIS in 4Q 2018; 16/05/2018 – Insmed Announces FDA Acceptance for Filing of New Drug Application for ALIS in NTM Lung Disease Caused by MAC; 23/04/2018 – DJ Insmed Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (INSM); 29/03/2018 – INSMED SEES GETTING SIX-MONTH PRIORITY REVIEW; 16/05/2018 – lnsmed Announces FDA Acceptance for Filing of New Drug Application for ALIS in NTM Lung Disease Caused by MAC; 16/05/2018 – INSMED: PDUFA ACTION DATE FOR ALIS SET FOR SEPT. 28; 09/05/2018 – Insmed Short-Interest Ratio Rises 44% to 15 Days; 02/05/2018 – Insmed 1Q Loss/Shr 89c

Engaged Capital Llc decreased its stake in Benchmark Electrs Inc (BHE) by 84.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Engaged Capital Llc sold 1.89M shares as the company’s stock declined 10.06% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 343,873 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.03M, down from 2.24 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Engaged Capital Llc who had been investing in Benchmark Electrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $974.28 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $25.04. About 13,498 shares traded. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) has declined 6.79% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.22% the S&P500. Some Historical BHE News: 25/04/2018 – Benchmark Elec Sees 2Q Rev $590M-$630M; 25/04/2018 – BENCHMARK ELECTRONICS 1Q ADJ EPS 41C, EST. 36C; 17/04/2018 – ENGAGED’S WELLING DISCUSSES STAKE IN BENCHMARK ELECTRONICS; 07/03/2018 – BENCHMARK ELECTRONICS INC BHE.N – WILL REPURCHASE A MINIMUM OF $100 MLN IN 2018; 07/03/2018 – BENCHMARK ELECTRONICS INC BHE.N – INITIATES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.15 PER SHARE; 07/03/2018 BENCHMARK REPORTS INITIATION OF QTR CASH DIV OF 15C/SHR; 07/03/2018 – BENCHMARK ELECTRONICS – INTENDS TO REPURCHASE $50 MLN OF $100 MLN THROUGH AN ACCELERATED SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM WITH GOLDMAN SACHS & CO. LLC; 19/04/2018 – DJ Benchmark Electronics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BHE); 21/05/2018 – Benchmark Electronics Appoints Merilee Raines To The Board Of Directors; 17/04/2018 – 13D CONF: WELLING HAD SOLD OUT OF BHE, HAS AGAIN BOUGHT A STAKE

Analysts await Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $0.32 earnings per share, up 6.67% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.3 per share. BHE’s profit will be $12.45 million for 19.56 P/E if the $0.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.33 actual earnings per share reported by Benchmark Electronics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.03% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Benchmark Electronics Confirms Receipt Of Engaged Capital’s Director Nominees – PRNewswire” on January 31, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Benchmark Electronics’ (BHE) CEO Paul Tufano on Q4 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on February 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Benchmark Electronics’ Hidden Asset Takes Shape – Seeking Alpha” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Engaged Capitalâ€™s Latest Moves – Yahoo Finance” published on May 17, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Benchmark Electronics Appoints Jeff Benck as President & CEO – PRNewswire” with publication date: February 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.49, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 10 investors sold BHE shares while 61 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 36.87 million shares or 5.60% less from 39.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Com has 39,123 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Llc reported 1,161 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Aqr Management Ltd Liability owns 9,577 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Parametric Assocs Lc holds 232,157 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Rbf Capital Ltd accumulated 10,000 shares. Ellington Gru Limited Liability reported 16,200 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Lc stated it has 0% in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE). Bluemountain Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 24,279 shares. Federated Investors Inc Pa stated it has 5,309 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Balyasny Asset Ltd holds 9,894 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Citadel Advisors Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE). Moreover, Tower Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company (Trc) has 0% invested in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE). Art Advsrs Limited Company has 0.04% invested in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) for 26,371 shares. Hsbc Public Limited Com stated it has 0% in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE). Vanguard Gru holds 0% or 4.63M shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.9 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.57, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 6 investors sold INSM shares while 36 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 76.88 million shares or 1.17% more from 75.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Illinois-based Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas has invested 0% in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM). Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt holds 442,719 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Citadel Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company has 1.15M shares. Financial Bank Of Mellon owns 379,451 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Highland Capital Management Lp has invested 0.05% in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM). Nicholas Inv Prns LP has invested 0.32% of its portfolio in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM). Rice Hall James & Ltd stated it has 487,112 shares. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al reported 19,029 shares stake. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt invested in 0% or 7,700 shares. Swiss Commercial Bank owns 140,500 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 48,654 are held by Invesco Limited. Weiss Multi reported 0.03% in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM). Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers has invested 0.98% in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM). Opus Point Prns Limited Liability Company owns 26,936 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys invested 0% in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM).

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $137,500 activity.