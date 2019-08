Engaged Capital Has Trimmed Aratana Therapeutics (PETX) Stake by $3.21 Million as Shares Were Volatile; As Tanger Factory Outlet Ctrs I (SKT) Market Valuation Declined, State Street Raised Holding

State Street Corp increased its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Ctrs I (SKT) by 13.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Street Corp bought 2.24 million shares as the company’s stock declined 11.92% . The institutional investor held 18.56M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $389.30M, up from 16.32 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Street Corp who had been investing in Tanger Factory Outlet Ctrs I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.82% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $15.88. About 14.10 million shares traded or 615.59% up from the average. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) has declined 32.77% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.77% the S&P500. Some Historical SKT News: 01/05/2018 – Tanger Factory Outlet Cuts FY View To FFO $2.40/Shr-FFO $2.46/Shr; 30/03/2018 – Columbus Bus 1st: Exclusive: Developer teeing up new 225-home development near Tanger Outlets; 01/05/2018 – Tanger Factory Outlet Cuts FY View To EPS 95c-EPS $1.01; 08/03/2018 Tanger Outlets Invites Shoppers To “Feel The Deal” This Spring With TangerSTYLE; 23/03/2018 – Tanger Conference Call Scheduled By Stuart Frankel for Mar. 29; 21/05/2018 – Tanger Outlets Announces Executive Promotions; 01/05/2018 – Tanger Factory Outlet 1Q EPS 24c; 12/04/2018 – TANGER INCREASES DIV FOR 25TH CONSECUTIVE YR CONTINUES SHR; 01/05/2018 – TANGER 1Q AFFO/SHR 60C, EST. 59C; 18/05/2018 – Tanger Elects Directors and Officers

Engaged Capital Llc decreased its stake in Aratana Therapeutics Inc (PETX) by 30.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Engaged Capital Llc sold 1.07M shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 2.42 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.70M, down from 3.49M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Engaged Capital Llc who had been investing in Aratana Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $241.09 million market cap company. It closed at $4.92 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical PETX News: 05/04/2018 – ENGAGED CAPITAL – ON MARCH 23, DELIVERED LETTER TO ARATANA THERAPEUTICS NOMINATING CRAIG BARBAROSH, ERIC ENDE, LOWELL ROBINSON FOR ELECTION TO BOARD; 05/04/2018 – CORRECT: ARATANA TO REVIEW ENGAGED CAPITAL SLATE QUALIFICATIONS; 05/04/2018 – ENGAGED CAPITAL LLC REPORTS 5.2 PCT STAKE IN ARATANA THERAPEUTICS INC, AS OF APRIL 4, 2018 – SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – Aratana’s scarcity value driven by product development –; 13/03/2018 – ARATANA THERAPEUTICS INC – EXPECTS ABOUT $35.0 MLN OF CASH TO BE USED FOR ON-GOING OPERATIONS IN 2018; 21/05/2018 – ARATANA THERAPEUTICS, ENGAGED CAPITAL IN COOPERATION PACT; 21/05/2018 – ARATANA IN COOPERATION PACT WITH ENGAGED CAPITAL; 05/04/2018 – ARATANA THERAPEUTICS HOLDER ENGAGED CAPITAL REPORTS STAKE; 19/04/2018 – Aratana’s scarcity value driven by product development – source [21:01 BST19 Apr 2018] [Proprietary] []; 21/05/2018 – ARATANA THERAPEUTICS INC – ENGAGED CAPITAL HAS AGREED TO WITHDRAW ITS PREVIOUSLY NOMINATED SLATE OF DIRECTORS FOR ELECTION AT ANNUAL MEETING

More notable recent Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Do Mall Sales Spell Doom And Gloom For Tanger? – Seeking Alpha” on April 04, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Tanger Outlet Centers Schedules First Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call – PRNewswire” published on March 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Tanger Factory Outlet Centers: What Does A Complete And Unbiased Analysis Yield? – Seeking Alpha” on March 20, 2019. More interesting news about Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Tanger Outlets: This Pure-Play Outlet REIT Is An Absolute Bombshell Strong Buy – Seeking Alpha” published on February 20, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy This Summer – The Motley Fool” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

