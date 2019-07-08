Engaged Capital Has Raised Sunopta (STKL) Position by $5.63 Million; Petrus Trust Company Lta Trimmed Its Position in Carters (CRI) as Share Price Rose

Petrus Trust Company Lta decreased its stake in Carters Inc (CRI) by 4.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Petrus Trust Company Lta sold 5,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 115,700 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.66M, down from 121,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Petrus Trust Company Lta who had been investing in Carters Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $94.26. About 61,106 shares traded. Carter's, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) has declined 14.23% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.66% the S&P500. Some Historical CRI News: 26/04/2018 – CARTER’S INC CRI.N FY2018 REV VIEW $3.55 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – Carter’s 1Q Adj EPS $1.09; 26/04/2018 – Carter’s Sees Adj EPS Up 12%; 22/04/2018 – DJ Carter’s Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CRI); 26/04/2018 – Carter’s Sees 2Q Adj EPS 53c; 12/03/2018 – Carter’s, Inc. Announces Participation at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Consumer & Retail Technology Conference; 26/04/2018 – CARTER’S INC CRI.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 3 PCT; 28/03/2018 – Andy Dane Carter’s Unlocked Now Web Series Debuts on e360tv this April to Stream on Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire and More; 26/04/2018 – Carter’s Sees FY Sales Up 3%; 26/04/2018 – Carter’s 1Q Net $42.5M

Engaged Capital Llc increased its stake in Sunopta Inc (STKL) by 27.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Engaged Capital Llc bought 1.88 million shares as the company’s stock rose 5.00% with the market. The hedge fund held 8.73M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.21M, up from 6.86 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Engaged Capital Llc who had been investing in Sunopta Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $319.08M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.76% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $3.52. About 35,515 shares traded. SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) has declined 37.45% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.88% the S&P500. Some Historical STKL News: 09/05/2018 – SunOpta 1Q Rev $312.7M; 09/05/2018 – SunOpta 1Q Adj EPS 7c; 09/05/2018 SUNOPTA 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 7C, EST. LOSS/SHR 5C; 09/05/2018 – SunOpta 1Q Loss/Shr 7c

Petrus Trust Company Lta, which manages about $516.30 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Allergan Plc by 9,938 shares to 63,256 shares, valued at $9.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 12,436 shares in the quarter, for a total of 135,946 shares, and has risen its stake in F M C Corp (NYSE:FMC).

Analysts await Carter's, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.80 EPS, up 1.27% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.79 per share. CRI’s profit will be $36.16 million for 29.46 P/E if the $0.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.87 actual EPS reported by Carter's, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.05% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold CRI shares while 94 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 44.27 million shares or 3.31% less from 45.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Swiss Retail Bank has invested 0.01% in Carter's, Inc. (NYSE:CRI). Dupont Capital Mngmt Corporation stated it has 64,299 shares. Hussman Strategic Advsr Incorporated invested in 0.51% or 20,700 shares. First Hawaiian Bankshares reported 373 shares. Barclays Public Limited has 283,027 shares. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company has 171 shares. Panagora Asset Management reported 0.01% in Carter's, Inc. (NYSE:CRI). Alabama-based Retirement Systems Of Alabama has invested 0.05% in Carter's, Inc. (NYSE:CRI). Charles Schwab Inv owns 222,609 shares. Amalgamated Fincl Bank invested in 0.03% or 10,809 shares. Moreover, Mackenzie Financial has 0.36% invested in Carter's, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) for 1.49 million shares. Millennium Management Limited Liability reported 412,374 shares stake. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec invested in 1.23M shares or 0.32% of the stock. Farmers Merchants Invs owns 123 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 157,851 shares or 0.1% of the stock.

Since February 28, 2019, it had 17 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $2.02 million activity. Detlefsen Michael had bought 5,800 shares worth $17,878 on Monday, March 4. The insider Gratzek James bought 40,000 shares worth $104,000. Hollis Richard Dean had bought 100,000 shares worth $267,750. Gough Jeffrey bought $26,999 worth of stock. On Friday, March 1 the insider McKeracher Robert bought $53,400. On Thursday, May 30 the insider Ennen Joseph bought $199,000.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.62 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold STKL shares while 25 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 23 raised stakes. 67.69 million shares or 3.64% less from 70.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Essex Mgmt Ltd reported 218,379 shares. Manchester Ltd holds 0% or 1,360 shares in its portfolio. Hollencrest Capital Management owns 25,000 shares. Art Limited Liability holds 20,988 shares. Gru One Trading Lp has invested 0% in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL). Kennedy Capital holds 0.19% or 2.36 million shares in its portfolio. Franklin stated it has 71,971 shares or 0% of all its holdings. State Street owns 35,509 shares. Boyar Asset accumulated 57,510 shares or 0.15% of the stock. White Pine Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.04% or 33,765 shares. Teton Advisors Inc, a New York-based fund reported 210,545 shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board stated it has 777,205 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Engaged Capital Limited Liability Corporation invested in 4.24% or 8.73M shares. Domini Impact Invests Llc accumulated 50,308 shares or 2.67% of the stock. Moreover, Jpmorgan Chase & Co has 0% invested in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL).