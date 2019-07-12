Engaged Capital Has Raised Stake in Sunopta (STKL) as Shares Rose; Centurylink Com (CTL) Holder Rhumbline Advisers Has Trimmed Its Stake

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its stake in Centurylink Inc Com (CTL) by 10.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rhumbline Advisers sold 171,084 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.51% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.50M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.03 million, down from 1.67M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rhumbline Advisers who had been investing in Centurylink Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.35B market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $12.1. About 1.19 million shares traded. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 43.09% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CTL News: 29/03/2018 – TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LIMITED REPORTS 9.7 PCT STAKE IN CENTURYLINK INC AS OF MARCH 27, 2018 – SEC FILING; 08/03/2018 – CenturyLink expands Unified Communications and Collaboration service offerings with Cisco Spark, earns Cisco Powered Cisco Spark Service Provider designation; 03/04/2018 – CenturyLink takes cyber intelligence to the next level with expanded view of threatscape; 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink CEO Glen Post To Retire In May; COO Jeff Storey To Take Over His Role — MarketWatch; 28/03/2018 – Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Tom Hiddleston Of Marvel’s “Avengers: Infinity War” Headline ACE Comic Con Seattle At The WaMu Theater & CenturyLink Field Event Center; 13/03/2018 – North American FTTH and Advanced Broadband Market Report 2017 Forecast to 2021 – Projected Record Level Growth Being Driven by AT&T, CenturyLink and Google – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 14/05/2018 – Frost & Sullivan recognizes CenturyLink with the 2018 Latin American Enterprise Services Provider Company of the Year Award; 27/03/2018 – CenturyLink Controller David D. Cole to Step Down April 8; 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink Chief Operating Officer Jeff Storey Will Become CenturyLink’s CEO and Pres; 19/04/2018 – CenturyLink strengthens connections between Boys Town National Hotline and individuals seeking help

Engaged Capital Llc increased its stake in Sunopta Inc (STKL) by 27.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Engaged Capital Llc bought 1.88M shares as the company’s stock rose 5.00% with the market. The hedge fund held 8.73M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.21 million, up from 6.86M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Engaged Capital Llc who had been investing in Sunopta Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $289.16 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $3.19. About 49,240 shares traded. SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) has declined 37.45% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.88% the S&P500. Some Historical STKL News: 09/05/2018 – SunOpta 1Q Loss/Shr 7c; 09/05/2018 – SunOpta 1Q Rev $312.7M; 09/05/2018 SUNOPTA 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 7C, EST. LOSS/SHR 5C; 09/05/2018 – SunOpta 1Q Adj EPS 7c

Analysts await CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.32 EPS, up 23.08% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.26 per share. CTL’s profit will be $353.00M for 9.45 P/E if the $0.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.34 actual EPS reported by CenturyLink, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.88% negative EPS growth.

Rhumbline Advisers, which manages about $34.12B and $51.64 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Core S&P 500 Etf (IVV) by 2,689 shares to 107,043 shares, valued at $30.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Accenture Plc Class A Ordinary (NYSE:ACN) by 37,586 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.13M shares, and has risen its stake in Fedex Corp Com (NYSE:FDX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold CTL shares while 164 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 897.40 million shares or 12.72% more from 796.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Spears Abacus Advsr Limited Liability Company invested in 0.02% or 14,688 shares. Atria Investments Ltd Liability holds 0.02% or 45,577 shares in its portfolio. Utd Cap Financial Advisers Ltd Liability Com has 0.01% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 87,255 shares. Barnett And stated it has 0% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Td Ltd Company has invested 0% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Mngmt Limited reported 0.05% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Inc has 0.94% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). 77 are owned by Fincl Architects. Art Advsrs Limited Company accumulated 39,765 shares. Wellington Mngmt Group Limited Liability Partnership invested in 1.58M shares. Private Advisor Group Ltd Liability Corporation reported 42,581 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Moors & Cabot has 0.01% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans has 0% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Washington Tru Bank reported 0.04% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Engineers Gate Manager LP invested in 0.05% or 65,879 shares.

Since January 16, 2019, it had 9 insider buys, and 1 sale for $251.35 million activity. STOREY JEFFREY K had bought 83,000 shares worth $991,261. GLENN T MICHAEL had bought 20,000 shares worth $196,600. 2,000 shares valued at $24,608 were bought by Chilton Kevin P. on Tuesday, March 12. $109,192 worth of stock was bought by PERRY HARVEY P on Wednesday, May 15. Another trade for 50,000 shares valued at $587,500 was made by Dev Indraneel on Wednesday, March 6. The insider Temasek Holdings (Private) Ltd sold 16.00M shares worth $254.40 million.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.62 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 13 investors sold STKL shares while 25 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 23 raised stakes. 67.69 million shares or 3.64% less from 70.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thrivent For Lutherans has invested 0.03% in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL). Private Advisor Grp Inc Lc accumulated 11,492 shares or 0% of the stock. 2.36M were accumulated by Kennedy Inc. Toronto Dominion Fincl Bank accumulated 0% or 162 shares. Aperio Ltd Co invested in 0% or 14,533 shares. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Llp Ma holds 0% or 15,285 shares. New York-based Citigroup has invested 0% in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL). Fmr Ltd Llc has 3.64 million shares for 0% of their portfolio. Howe And Rusling owns 0% invested in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) for 412 shares. State Street reported 35,509 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Commerce invested in 35,123 shares or 0% of the stock. Marble Harbor Counsel Ltd Limited Liability Company has 18,100 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Tower Research Ltd Llc (Trc) invested 0% in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL). Blackrock accumulated 44,191 shares. 8.09 million were accumulated by Oaktree Capital Mgmt L P.

Since February 28, 2019, it had 17 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $2.02 million activity. $215,440 worth of SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) was bought by Ennen Joseph on Friday, May 10. ATKINS M SHAN also bought $88,349 worth of SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) shares. $17,878 worth of stock was bought by Detlefsen Michael on Monday, March 4. 243,689 shares were bought by Miketa George, worth $662,225 on Friday, March 1. Briffett Derek bought $19,402 worth of SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) on Friday, March 8. HOUDE LOVAS KATRINA had bought 43,100 shares worth $148,264.