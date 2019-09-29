Engaged Capital Has Raised Position in Hain Celestial Group (HAIN) as Shares Rose; Corning (GLW) Stake Increased by Stone Run Capital Llc

Engaged Capital Llc increased its stake in Hain Celestial Group Inc (HAIN) by 24.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Engaged Capital Llc bought 4.21 million shares as the company’s stock rose 0.09% . The hedge fund held 21.07M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $461.41M, up from 16.86M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Engaged Capital Llc who had been investing in Hain Celestial Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $21.54. About 623,407 shares traded. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) has declined 23.91% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical HAIN News: 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial Expects to Complete Divestiture of Hain Pure Protein During 1H of Fiscal 2019; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial Sees FY18 Adj EPS $1.11-Adj EPS $1.18; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial 3Q Adj EPS 37c; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP – QTRLY ADJ EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $0.37; 26/03/2018 – Hain Celestial Short-Interest Ratio Rises 67% to 10 Days; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial Sees FY18 Sales $2.434B-$2.503B; 24/04/2018 – Alba Botanica® Do Good, Do Beautiful Grant Program Announces Winners; 21/04/2018 – DJ Hain Celestial Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HAIN); 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial 3Q EPS 12c; 15/05/2018 – Hain Celestial at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow

Stone Run Capital Llc increased its stake in Corning Inc (GLW) by 169.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stone Run Capital Llc bought 60,206 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.83% . The institutional investor held 95,826 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.18M, up from 35,620 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stone Run Capital Llc who had been investing in Corning Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $28.38. About 3.34M shares traded. Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) has declined 6.65% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.65% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 27 investors sold HAIN shares while 76 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 100.43 million shares or 2.43% less from 102.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Morgan Stanley holds 948,658 shares. Tcw Gp accumulated 83,043 shares. Alliancebernstein LP has invested 0% in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). Qs Investors Limited holds 5,500 shares. 406,174 were accumulated by Barclays Public Ltd Com. Whittier Tru invested in 2,400 shares. Parametric Portfolio Assocs Limited Liability Corp owns 1.04 million shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Heartland Advisors Inc, Wisconsin-based fund reported 410,532 shares. Lapides Asset Llc accumulated 374,900 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems owns 0.01% invested in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) for 131,504 shares. Holt Lc Dba Holt Partners LP stated it has 29,015 shares. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Lc has 0% invested in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) for 226 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Invests Com Ltd, Korea-based fund reported 10,161 shares. United Ser Automobile Association reported 13,796 shares. Swiss Retail Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) for 174,314 shares.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $193.06 million activity. On Friday, May 17 Engaged Capital Co-Invest VI-D – L.P. bought $47.34M worth of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) or 2.00M shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.13, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 55 investors sold GLW shares while 254 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 246 raised stakes. 543.66 million shares or 1.01% more from 538.21 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Lpl Fincl Limited Company has 0.02% invested in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) for 243,409 shares. Westpac Bk has invested 0% in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW). Fdx Advisors owns 30,751 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Dodge Cox holds 413,364 shares. Private Trust Co Na has invested 0.33% of its portfolio in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW). California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0.09% or 1.32M shares. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv, a Netherlands-based fund reported 585,959 shares. Lord Abbett & Lc stated it has 1.64M shares. Plante Moran Fincl Advisors Limited Com reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW). Mairs Pwr stated it has 0.89% of its portfolio in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW). The Georgia-based Synovus has invested 0.01% in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW). Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas has invested 0% in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW). Raymond James & Assocs invested in 0.1% or 2.08M shares. Cornerstone Advsrs invested 0.01% in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW). Estabrook Cap Mgmt accumulated 344,272 shares.