Engaged Capital Has Raised Magellan Health (MGLN) Holding by $11.24 Million; Bvf Maintains Holding in Concert Pharmaceuticals (CNCE)

Engaged Capital Llc increased its stake in Magellan Health Inc (MGLN) by 66.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Engaged Capital Llc bought 151,842 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.68% . The hedge fund held 379,400 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.16 million, up from 227,558 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Engaged Capital Llc who had been investing in Magellan Health Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.25% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $61.83. About 21,446 shares traded. Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) has declined 2.31% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.31% the S&P500. Some Historical MGLN News: 25/05/2018 – Magellan Health Extends Buyback Program to October 2020 From October 201; 26/04/2018 – MAGELLAN HEALTH INC – QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.81; 29/05/2018 – Magellan Health Elects Two New Board Members; 26/04/2018 – MOODY’S: NON-RENEWAL OF MAGELLAN’S FLORIDA CONTRACT CREDIT NEG; 20/04/2018 – Magellan Health Provides Free Counseling Services and Referrals to Local Community Resources to Individuals after Flooding in; 25/05/2018 – Magellan Health Boosts Repurchase Authorization to $400M, With $245.9M Remaining as of Thursday; 26/04/2018 – Magellan Health 1Q EPS 45c; 15/03/2018 – Magellan Health: Mary Sammons to Retire From Board in May; 02/05/2018 – Magellan Health Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 01/05/2018 – Magellan Health to Participate at HLTH: The Future of Healthcare Conference

Bvf Inc increased its stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc (CNCE) by 17.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bvf Inc bought 242,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.28% . The hedge fund held 1.63 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.54 million, up from 1.39 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bvf Inc who had been investing in Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $247.76M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.23% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $10.41. About 41,916 shares traded. Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) has declined 38.24% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.24% the S&P500. Some Historical CNCE News: 23/04/2018 – Research Report Identifies Signature Bank, Concert Pharmaceuticals, Easterly Government Properties, Hilltop, Columbia Banking S; 03/05/2018 – Concert Pharmaceuticals Expects Cash, Cash Equivalents and Investments as of March 31, 2018 to Be Sufficient to Fund the Co Into 2021; 06/03/2018 Concert Pharmaceuticals Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences; 25/04/2018 – CONCERT PHARMACEUTICALS INC – PHASE 2B CLINICAL TRIAL EVALUATING CTP-543 IS EXPECTED TO BEGIN IN 2019; 10/04/2018 – Concert Pharma at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 21/05/2018 – Concert Pharma Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 26/03/2018 – Concert Pharma Presenting at Conference Apr 9; 21/03/2018 – PROCESSA PHARMACEUTICALS ANNOUNCES THAT IT HAS BEEN ASSIGNED THE LICENSE FOR THE CLINICAL STAGE COMPOUND CTP-499 AND PLANS TO D; 15/05/2018 – Ghost Tree Capital Buys New 1.5% Position in Concert Pharma; 03/05/2018 – Concert Pharmaceuticals Cash, Cash Equivalents and Investments at March 31 Totaled $191M

More notable recent Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Concert Pharma’s CTP-692 shows favorable safety profile in early-stage studies – Seeking Alpha” on June 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Concert Pharma up 21% premarket on positive CTP-543 data – Seeking Alpha” published on September 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CNCE) CEO Roger Tung on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on August 04, 2019. More interesting news about Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Concert Pharmaceuticals (CNCE) Investor Presentation – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” published on May 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Regardless Of The Imminent PTAB Ruling, Concert Still Needs To Deal With Incyte’s ‘335 Patent – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.12, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 17 investors sold CNCE shares while 18 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 16.29 million shares or 6.01% less from 17.33 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Clarivest Asset Mgmt Ltd reported 31,900 shares. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag invested in 0% or 29,500 shares. Axa reported 105,483 shares. Aperio Gru Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE). 299 were reported by Meeder Asset Management. Allsquare Wealth Management Ltd Liability, a New York-based fund reported 250 shares. Alyeska Investment Grp Inc LP reported 307,738 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Manchester Limited Co accumulated 19,984 shares. Intll Gru stated it has 13,697 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Panagora Asset Mgmt invested in 0.01% or 233,344 shares. Parametric Port Assoc Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) for 11,349 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance Communication The stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE). California Employees Retirement Sys owns 0% invested in Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) for 146,000 shares. Ingalls & Snyder Lc holds 1.36 million shares or 0.78% of its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement reported 33,455 shares stake.

Since June 10, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $4.13 million activity.

Bvf Inc, which manages about $999.89M and $915.61M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anaptysbio Inc by 15,000 shares to 205,265 shares, valued at $11.58 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Arqule Inc (NASDAQ:ARQL) by 5.54M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 773,459 shares, and cut its stake in Array Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:ARRY).