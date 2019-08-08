Engaged Capital Has Lowered Benchmark Electrs (BHE) Position by $49.22 Million; Keating Investment Counselors Holds Position in Schlumberger LTD (SLB)

Keating Investment Counselors Inc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 660.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keating Investment Counselors Inc bought 127,465 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 146,765 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.40M, up from 19,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.03% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $34.74. About 11.92M shares traded or 17.58% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500.

Engaged Capital Llc decreased its stake in Benchmark Electrs Inc (BHE) by 84.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Engaged Capital Llc sold 1.89 million shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The hedge fund held 343,873 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.03 million, down from 2.24M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Engaged Capital Llc who had been investing in Benchmark Electrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.01B market cap company. The stock increased 1.51% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $26.16. About 228,999 shares traded. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) has risen 12.05% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.05% the S&P500. Some Historical BHE News: 21/05/2018 – Benchmark Electronics Appoints Merilee Raines to Board of Directors; 25/04/2018 – Benchmark Elec 1Q Adj EPS 41c; 17/04/2018 – 13D CONF: WELLING HAD SOLD OUT OF BHE, HAS AGAIN BOUGHT A STAKE; 25/04/2018 – Benchmark Elec Sees 2Q Adj EPS 26c-Adj EPS 34c; 07/03/2018 – BENCHMARK ELECTRONICS – INTENDS TO REPURCHASE $50 MLN OF $100 MLN THROUGH AN ACCELERATED SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM WITH GOLDMAN SACHS & CO. LLC; 25/04/2018 – BENCHMARK ELECTRONICS 1Q ADJ EPS 41C, EST. 36C; 07/03/2018 BENCHMARK REPORTS INITIATION OF QTR CASH DIV OF 15C/SHR; 07/03/2018 – BENCHMARK ELECTRONICS INC BHE.N – HAS $230 MLN CREDIT FACILITY THAT MATURES IN NOVEMBER 2020; 07/03/2018 – BENCHMARK ELECTRONICS INC BHE.N – WILL REPURCHASE A MINIMUM OF $100 MLN IN 2018; 21/05/2018 – Benchmark Electronics Appoints Merilee Raines To The Board Of Directors

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stratos Wealth Prtn Ltd holds 0.08% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) or 40,107 shares. The Ohio-based Mai Capital Mgmt has invested 0.12% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Moreover, Greylin Invest Mangement has 5.45% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Sg Americas Ltd Liability Com holds 0.25% or 615,598 shares in its portfolio. Tradewinds Cap Limited Liability accumulated 0.01% or 753 shares. Optimum Inv Advsr invested 0.09% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Kings Point Capital Mgmt reported 282 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Sei Invs holds 488,178 shares. Cypress Capital Mgmt Ltd Company holds 0.25% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 31,591 shares. Southport Ltd Com invested 0% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Schmidt P J Invest Mngmt reported 17,176 shares. Artemis Invest Management Llp owns 5,967 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 80 were accumulated by Hilton Cap Llc. Pettee Invsts has invested 0.42% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Proffitt & Goodson Incorporated reported 5,451 shares.

More notable recent Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Schlumberger wins contract for Chevron’s Gulf of Mexico offshore projects – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Stifel Says Schlumberger’s Q2 Results, International Market Conditions Support Bullish View – Benzinga” published on July 22, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Outgoing Schlumberger CEO to stay on payroll, continue earning millions – Houston Business Journal” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Schlumberger Keeps Hope Alive – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Analysts await Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.36 EPS, up 9.09% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.33 per share. BHE’s profit will be $13.89 million for 18.17 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual EPS reported by Benchmark Electronics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.