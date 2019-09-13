Engaged Capital Has Lifted Magellan Health (MGLN) Stake; Eidelman Virant Capital Lowered Holding in Noodles & Company Class A (NDLS) by $622,944 as Shares Rose

Eidelman Virant Capital decreased its stake in Noodles & Company Class A (NDLS) by 8.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eidelman Virant Capital sold 88,992 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.20% . The institutional investor held 937,299 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.39 million, down from 1.03 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital who had been investing in Noodles & Company Class A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $287.98M market cap company. The stock increased 2.36% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $6.3. About 179,797 shares traded. Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) has declined 27.00% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.00% the S&P500. Some Historical NDLS News: 11/04/2018 – Noodles & Company Celebrates The End Of Tax Season With Appetizing Offer To Help Americans De-stress; 08/05/2018 – NOODLES & CO INTERIM CFO SUSAN DAGGETT LEAVING CO; 10/05/2018 – Noodles 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 4c; 08/05/2018 – NOODLES & CO SAYS ON MAY 8, COMPANY ANNOUNCED THAT SUSAN DAGGETT, INTERIM CFO, LEAVING COMPANY EFFECTIVE MAY 18 – SEC FILING; 10/05/2018 – NOODLES & CO QTRLY COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES DECREASED 0.2% SYSTEM-WIDE; 08/05/2018 – NOODLES & CO: DAGGETT TO BECOME CFO OF QDOBA MEXICAN EATS; 16/03/2018 – NOODLES & CO NDLS.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $6 FROM $5; 10/05/2018 – Noodles 1Q Loss/Shr 9c; 20/03/2018 – NOODLES & CO CLIMBS 7.3% TO HIGHEST SINCE 2016; 10/05/2018 – NOODLES & CO – COMPANY IS REITERATING TARGETS RELATED TO ITS 2018 PERFORMANCE

Engaged Capital Llc increased its stake in Magellan Health Inc (MGLN) by 66.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Engaged Capital Llc bought 151,842 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.68% . The hedge fund held 379,400 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.16 million, up from 227,558 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Engaged Capital Llc who had been investing in Magellan Health Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $64.43. About 88,938 shares traded. Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) has declined 2.31% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.31% the S&P500. Some Historical MGLN News: 26/04/2018 – MAGELLAN HEALTH INC – QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.45; 26/04/2018 – Magellan Health Sees FY Rev $7.5B-$7.8B; 26/04/2018 – MAGELLAN HEALTH INC – LOWERING ITS FULL YEAR 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 19/04/2018 – Magellan Rx Management Releases New Employer Market Insights Report; 24/04/2018 – MAGELLAN HEALTH NOT PICKED FOR NEW FLORIDA MEDICAID CONTRACT; 02/05/2018 – Magellan Health to Participate at Bank of America Merrill Lynch Health Care Conference; 15/03/2018 – Magellan Health: Mary Sammons to Retire From Board in May; 25/05/2018 – Magellan Health Extends Buyback Program to October 2020 From October 201; 09/03/2018 – Magellan Expands Digital Innovation Platform and Strategy; 25/04/2018 – Magellan Health Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

More notable recent Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Magellan Health Inc (MGLN) – Yahoo Finance” on April 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Magellan up 4% as sale process advances – Seeking Alpha” published on April 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Analysts Estimate Magellan Health (MGLN) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Magellan Health up 9% on sale rumors – Seeking Alpha” published on February 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) Insiders Increased Their Holdings – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 22 investors sold MGLN shares while 57 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 23.27 million shares or 0.30% more from 23.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Systematic Mngmt LP holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) for 14,170 shares. Morgan Stanley invested in 0% or 127,806 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 4,244 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc has 27,607 shares. 168,801 were reported by Smith Graham And Com Investment Advsr Lp. Renaissance Technologies Ltd Llc reported 0.04% stake. Carroll Finance Associate Inc reported 0% stake. Dean Investment Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 1.16% in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN). Hotchkis Wiley reported 78,980 shares. Ameriprise Fincl reported 0.01% stake. Cullen Limited Liability Corp owns 3,250 shares. Great West Life Assurance Communications Can has invested 0.01% in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN). Bridgeway Capital Mgmt owns 110,800 shares. Amalgamated Bankshares stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN). Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund holds 9,593 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.67 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.65, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 15 investors sold NDLS shares while 15 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 24.01 million shares or 1.24% more from 23.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement System reported 43,961 shares stake. 353,922 were reported by Calamos Advsr Limited Co. Jefferies Group Inc Lc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS). Ameritas Invest Prtnrs stated it has 2,480 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Wellington Mgmt Group Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 85,921 shares. Creative Planning invested in 72,150 shares or 0% of the stock. Federated Pa has 0% invested in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) for 211 shares. Capstone Fin Advsr stated it has 0.03% in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS). Commercial Bank Of America De has 0% invested in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS). Nuveen Asset Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) for 99,052 shares. Elk Creek Limited Liability invested in 0.64% or 1.08M shares. Wells Fargo And Comm Mn holds 246,392 shares. Cortina Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc has 761,373 shares. Us National Bank & Trust De invested 0% in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS). Landscape Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 0.03% or 48,666 shares.

Analysts await Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.07 earnings per share, up 75.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.04 per share. NDLS’s profit will be $3.20 million for 22.50 P/E if the $0.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.05 actual earnings per share reported by Noodles & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 40.00% EPS growth.

Eidelman Virant Capital, which manages about $285.00M and $189.26M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Us Dividend Equity Etf (SCHD) by 133,700 shares to 161,800 shares, valued at $8.59M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.