Engaged Capital Has Increased Its Hain Celestial Group (HAIN) Position by $117.30 Million; As Cme Group Cl A (CME) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Capital Guardian Trust Company Trimmed Its Position

Capital Guardian Trust Company decreased its stake in Cme Group Inc Cl A (CME) by 12.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Guardian Trust Company sold 62,487 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.79% with the market. The institutional investor held 433,050 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $71.12M, down from 495,537 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Guardian Trust Company who had been investing in Cme Group Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $203.54. About 173,456 shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 14.01% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 22/03/2018 – CME Group Announces University of Texas Rio Grande Valley Wins 15th Annual Trading Challenge; 15/05/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for May 14; 18/05/2018 – NEX Group Shareholders Approve CME Group’s $5.3B Offer; Petropavlovsk’s Largest Shareholder Backs Removal of Directors; 05/03/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE NEARBY MONTHS 0#LC: UP MORE THAN 1 PCT ON FIRMER WHOLESALE BEEF PRICES, FUND BUYING AFTER JUNE 1LCM8 TOPS 40-DAY MOVING AVERAGE -TRADE; 18/05/2018 – CME Deal Gets 99.98% of Proxy Votes From NEX Group Shareholders; 04/05/2018 – LIVESTOCK-CME live cattle sag as funds roll positions; 25/05/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for May 24; 14/05/2018 – CME LEAN HOG NEARBY MONTHS 0#LH: RISE ALMOST 2 PCT ON SHORT-COVERING, FUND BUYING AFTER JULY LHN8 SURPASSES 20-DAY MOVING AVERAGE -TRADE; 29/03/2018 – CME FEEDER CATTLE APRIL 1FCJ8 AND MAY 1FCK8 CONTRACTS DOWN 4.500 CENTS/LB DAILY PRICE LIMIT ON FUND SELLING, MORE LIVE CATTLE FUTURES LOSSES -TRADE; 30/05/2018 – 0HR2: BARCLAYS PLC: Form 8 (DD) – CME GROUP INC AMENDMENT

Engaged Capital Llc increased its stake in Hain Celestial Group Inc (HAIN) by 43.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Engaged Capital Llc bought 5.10M shares as the company’s stock rose 37.61% with the market. The hedge fund held 16.86M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $389.83 million, up from 11.76 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Engaged Capital Llc who had been investing in Hain Celestial Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $22.02. About 85,624 shares traded. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) has declined 9.63% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.06% the S&P500. Some Historical HAIN News: 15/05/2018 – Hain Celestial at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – Alba Botanica® Do Good, Do Beautiful Grant Program Announces Winners; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP INC – UPDATES FISCAL 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE FOR CONTINUING OPERATIONS EXCLUDING HAIN PURE PROTEIN

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 42 investors sold HAIN shares while 69 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 102.93 million shares or 6.93% more from 96.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Connecticut-based Lapides Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 3.77% in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). Fincl owns 81 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Blackrock owns 7.96 million shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Board holds 0% or 50,616 shares in its portfolio. The New York-based Jane Street Gp Lc has invested 0% in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). Segall Bryant And Hamill Ltd holds 0.55% of its portfolio in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) for 1.52 million shares. 317 were reported by Twin Tree Mgmt Lp. Panagora Asset Mgmt invested in 2,130 shares or 0% of the stock. Hanson Mcclain Inc accumulated 200 shares. 139,247 were accumulated by Cambiar Investors Ltd. First Personal Services holds 0% of its portfolio in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) for 200 shares. Qs Investors Ltd, a New York-based fund reported 5,500 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested in 0.01% or 49,827 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc accumulated 2.26 million shares. Steel Prtn LP holds 0.25% of its portfolio in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) for 25,000 shares.

Since February 28, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $212.44 million activity. Welling Glenn W. bought $49.19M worth of stock.

Capital Guardian Trust Company, which manages about $7.53 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intercontinental Hotels Group Plc Adr by 24,551 shares to 206,972 shares, valued at $12.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 3,705 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,405 shares, and has risen its stake in Ryanair Holdings Plc Adr.