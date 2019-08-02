Engaged Capital Continues to Hold Holding in Sunopta (STKL); Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Holds Stake in Amazon Com (AMZN)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 70.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought 3,710 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 8,936 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.91M, up from 5,226 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $896.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.33% or $43.22 during the last trading session, reaching $1812.1. About 2.23M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 14/05/2018 – ‘Alexa’ has become a less popular baby name since Amazon launched Echo ‘Siri,’ Apple’s virtual assistant, has never been a popular name; 18/05/2018 – Amazon’s growing India business alone is likely worth more than Macy’s; 16/03/2018 – AMAZON IS SAID TO HIRE FORMER FDA OFFICIAL FOR HEALTH UNIT:CNBC; 23/04/2018 – Amazon.com Inc expected to post earnings of $1.27 a share – Earnings Preview; 08/05/2018 – Selling products on Amazon drives traffic to Chico’s boutiques: CEO; 17/04/2018 – NEW lRl REPORT ANALYZES IMPACT OF AMAZON’S ACQUISITION OF WHOLE FOODS; 07/03/2018 – SMS Assist Continues to Build World-Class Executive Team with Hiring of Amazon Veteran Peter Commons as Chief Product Officer; 08/03/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon’s health venture with Berkshire and JPM is scouting CEOs – CNBC; 15/03/2018 – TOKYO — Antitrust investigators raided Amazon Japan’s offices Thursday over suspicions that the online retailer is muscling suppliers into subsidizing discounts on its platform, but determining whether the new-economy heavyweight truly engaged in unfair practices may not be so simple; 23/05/2018 – Jeff Bezos finally got Amazon into the top tier of the Fortune 500

Engaged Capital Llc increased its stake in Sunopta Inc (STKL) by 27.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Engaged Capital Llc bought 1.88M shares as the company’s stock declined 17.15% . The hedge fund held 8.73M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.21 million, up from 6.86M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Engaged Capital Llc who had been investing in Sunopta Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $233.50 million market cap company. The stock decreased 5.67% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $2.66. About 45,290 shares traded. SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) has declined 65.24% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 65.24% the S&P500. Some Historical STKL News: 09/05/2018 – SunOpta 1Q Rev $312.7M; 09/05/2018 – SunOpta 1Q Loss/Shr 7c; 09/05/2018 SUNOPTA 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 7C, EST. LOSS/SHR 5C; 09/05/2018 – SunOpta 1Q Adj EPS 7c

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt, which manages about $759.77 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Duke Energy Corp New (NYSE:DUK) by 7,200 shares to 7,270 shares, valued at $654,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Baxter Intl Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 18,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,515 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Amazon Earnings: 3 Things Investors Should Watch For – Nasdaq” on July 20, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Netflix, Disney+, Amazon and Facebook – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Mike Khouw Sees Unusual Options Activity In Amazon Ahead Of Earnings Report – Benzinga” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “SFIX -2.6% as Amazon launches Personal Shopper – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Analysts Aren’t Shaken By Amazon’s Q2 Earnings – Benzinga” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. United Asset Strategies accumulated 4,535 shares or 1.9% of the stock. Marco Invest Mngmt Ltd Llc invested 0.1% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Moreover, Private Cap has 0.59% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Tudor Inv Et Al owns 0.43% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 5,819 shares. Community Invest has invested 1.58% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Moreover, Fjarde Ap has 2.75% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 123,606 shares. Leisure Mngmt stated it has 0.54% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Broderick Brian C invested in 766 shares or 0.49% of the stock. Shellback Cap Lp holds 6,000 shares or 1.27% of its portfolio. Bouchey Group Inc Limited has invested 0.28% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Eagle Ridge Invest Management stated it has 287 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Osborne Ptnrs Cap Mngmt Ltd owns 236 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Brown Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.03% or 1,587 shares. Drexel Morgan & has 990 shares for 1.56% of their portfolio. Sumitomo Life Communications reported 12,397 shares stake.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.62 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold STKL shares while 25 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 23 raised stakes. 67.69 million shares or 3.64% less from 70.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 0.05% or 1.71 million shares. 8.09M were accumulated by Oaktree Management Lp. Tower Rech Capital Limited Liability Corporation (Trc) accumulated 3,095 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Com holds 14,750 shares. Alyeska Invest Group Ltd Partnership has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL). Essex Management Limited Co owns 218,379 shares. Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag invested in 0% or 14,451 shares. Picton Mahoney Asset owns 90,000 shares. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.01% or 18,100 shares. White Pine Limited Liability invested in 0.04% or 33,765 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth invested 0% of its portfolio in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL). Fmr Limited Com stated it has 0% of its portfolio in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL). Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Llp Ma reported 0% of its portfolio in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL). Howe Rusling Inc has 0% invested in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) for 412 shares. Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL).