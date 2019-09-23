Engaged Capital Continues to Hold Holding in Magellan Health (MGLN); Encana (ECA) Shareholder Westchester Capital Management Has Cut Holding as Stock Price Declined

Westchester Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Encana Corporation (ECA) by 65.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westchester Capital Management Llc sold 2.19 million shares as the company’s stock declined 31.69% . The institutional investor held 1.16 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.97M, down from 3.35M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westchester Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Encana Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.76% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $5.03. About 16.70 million shares traded. Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) has declined 66.12% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.12% the S&P500. Some Historical ECA News: 28/03/2018 – Encana Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – ENCANA CORP – SALES PROCEEDS RECEIVED BY ENCANA UNDER TRANSACTION ARE APPROXIMATELY C$39 MLN; 29/03/2018 – ENCANA CORP SAYS ON MARCH 28, ENTERED INTO A FIRST AMENDING AGREEMENT, TO ITS RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF JULY 16, 2015 – SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – ENCANA ON TRACK TO DELIVER OVER 30% ANNUAL PROD GROWT; 01/05/2018 – Encana Skirts North American Pipeline Messes for Stronger Prices; 02/04/2018 – ENCANA SAYS KEYERA TO BUY PIPESTONE PROJECT; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Encana To Ba1; 02/04/2018 – ENCANA REACHES PACT WITH KEYERA PARTNERSHIP, A UNIT OF KEYERA; 01/05/2018 – Encana delivers solid first quarter financial results; company on track to deliver more than 30 percent annual production growt; 26/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES ENCANA TO Ba1 FROM Ba2; OUTLOOK STABLE

Engaged Capital Llc increased its stake in Magellan Health Inc (MGLN) by 66.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Engaged Capital Llc bought 151,842 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.68% . The hedge fund held 379,400 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.16M, up from 227,558 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Engaged Capital Llc who had been investing in Magellan Health Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $63. About 85,389 shares traded. Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) has declined 2.31% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.31% the S&P500. Some Historical MGLN News: 15/03/2018 – MAGELLAN HEALTH INC MGLN.O : LEERINK RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 24/04/2018 – MAGELLAN HEALTH INC SAYS COMPANY PLANS TO FILE A PROTEST WITH AHCA – SEC FILING; 12/04/2018 – DNB Adds Magellan Health, Exits Veon, Cuts IBM: 13F; 09/03/2018 – Magellan Expands Digital Innovation Platform and Strategy; 26/04/2018 – Magellan Health 1Q Rev $1.81B; 17/04/2018 – Magellan Rx Management Announces Results from Hemophilia Management Program in Honor of World Hemophilia Day; 26/04/2018 – MOODY’S: NON-RENEWAL OF MAGELLAN’S FLORIDA CONTRACT CREDIT NEG; 26/04/2018 – MAGELLAN HEALTH INC – QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.81; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity & Research Buys New 6.1% Position in Magellan Health; 26/04/2018 – MOODY’S: NOTICE OF NON-RENEWAL OF MAGELLAN’S FLORIDA CONTRACT IS CREDIT NEGATIVE

More notable recent Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “7 Well-Positioned Oil Stocks in Todayâ€™s Trading Environment – Investorplace.com” on September 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Encana to commence additional buyback, reports Q2 production gains – Seeking Alpha” published on June 10, 2019, Fool.ca published: “Why Encana (TSX:ECA) Stock Fell by 2% in August – The Motley Fool Canada” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Encana (ECA) Names Michael McAllister President – StreetInsider.com” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On EnCana Corporation (ECA) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Westchester Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.44B and $3.06 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in L3 Technologies Inc. by 330,986 shares to 743,164 shares, valued at $182.20M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wabco Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) by 98,575 shares in the quarter, for a total of 214,775 shares, and has risen its stake in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG).

Analysts await Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.16 EPS, down 5.88% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.17 per share. ECA’s profit will be $214.62M for 7.86 P/E if the $0.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual EPS reported by Encana Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.81% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Should Value Investors Buy Magellan Health (MGLN) Stock? – Nasdaq” on July 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Centerbridge in exclusive talks to buy Magellan Health – Nasdaq” published on June 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Magellan Health, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:MGLN) CEO Pay Justified? – Yahoo Finance” on May 22, 2019. More interesting news about Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Magellan Health Down Nearly 40%, in a Year: What’s Next? – Nasdaq” published on March 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Magellan Health (MGLN) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 25, 2019.