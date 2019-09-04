Engaged Capital Boosted Stake in Sunopta (STKL) by $5.63 Million as Stock Declined; As Boeing Co/The (BA) Shares Declined, Roanoke Asset Management Has Trimmed Position by $605,790

Engaged Capital Llc increased its stake in Sunopta Inc (STKL) by 27.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Engaged Capital Llc bought 1.88M shares as the company’s stock declined 17.15% . The hedge fund held 8.73M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.21 million, up from 6.86 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Engaged Capital Llc who had been investing in Sunopta Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $207.34 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.0129 during the last trading session, reaching $2.3671. About 8,087 shares traded. SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) has declined 65.24% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 65.24% the S&P500. Some Historical STKL News: 09/05/2018 SUNOPTA 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 7C, EST. LOSS/SHR 5C; 09/05/2018 – SunOpta 1Q Loss/Shr 7c; 09/05/2018 – SunOpta 1Q Adj EPS 7c; 09/05/2018 – SunOpta 1Q Rev $312.7M

Roanoke Asset Management Corp decreased its stake in Boeing Co/The (BA) by 5.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roanoke Asset Management Corp sold 1,590 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The hedge fund held 27,236 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.39M, down from 28,826 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp who had been investing in Boeing Co/The for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $200.24B market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $355.84. About 283,999 shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 18/05/2018 – CUBAN AIRLINE BOEING 737 CRASHES AT HAVANA AIRPORT: CUBA DEBATE; 21/03/2018 – SAUDI CROWN PRINCE MET W/BOEING, RAYTHEON, LMT, GENERALDYNAMICS; 30/05/2018 – DELTA SAYS IT HAS BEEN WORKING WITH BOEING ON NMA AIRCRAFT; 29/03/2018 – Boeing, Airbus Gird for New Duel in Niche Market for Small Jets; 14/03/2018 – Boeing has worst day in a month as China’s path to tariff revenge could begin with aerospace giant; 04/04/2018 – BOEING ‘CONFIDENT’ DIALOGUE CONTINUES AMID US-CHINA TARIFFS; 14/03/2018 – Boeing dropped more than 4 percent, contributing the most to the Dow’s decline; 12/04/2018 – BRAZIL PLANEMAKER EMBRAER SAYS IT HAS MAINTAINED TALKS WITH BOEING ABOUT PARTNERSHIP BUT STILL HASN’T REACHED AN ACCORD -FILING; 17/04/2018 – NTSB CHAIRMAN SAYS SOMEONE FOUND PART FROM SOUTHWEST AIRCRAFT 70 MILES (113 KM) NORTH OF PHILADELPHIA AIRPORT; 07/05/2018 – ETHIOPIAN AIRLINES PLANS TO ORDER 13 BOEING 787 JETS AND SIX AIRBUS A350 PLANES -CEO

Since March 5, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $839,794 activity. Detlefsen Michael had bought 4,200 shares worth $13,440. ATKINS M SHAN also bought $88,349 worth of SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) on Tuesday, March 5. 43,100 SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) shares with value of $148,264 were bought by HOUDE LOVAS KATRINA. 50,000 shares valued at $215,440 were bought by Ennen Joseph on Friday, May 10. 6,000 shares were bought by Briffett Derek, worth $19,402 on Friday, March 8. Hollis Richard Dean bought 75,360 shares worth $156,952.

More notable recent SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About SunOpta, Inc. (STKL) – Yahoo Finance” on June 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “SunOpta Inc. (STKL) CEO Joe Ennen on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “SunOpta Inc. (STKL) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “SunOpta Inc. Appoints Scott E. Huckins as Chief Financial Officer – Business Wire” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “75 Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.62 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold STKL shares while 25 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 23 raised stakes. 67.69 million shares or 3.64% less from 70.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 124,640 were accumulated by Ironwood Investment Limited Liability Com. Point72 Asset Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.09% in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL). Factory Mutual Ins owns 2.58M shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Fmr Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 3.64 million shares or 0% of all its holdings. Tokio Marine Asset Mgmt Communications Ltd has 0.05% invested in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL). Moreover, Blackrock has 0% invested in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) for 44,191 shares. Overbrook Mngmt Corp stated it has 0.8% of its portfolio in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL). Group Inc One Trading Ltd Partnership holds 2,060 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 1.71 million shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Domini Impact Investments Limited Liability, a New York-based fund reported 50,308 shares. Essex Inv Communications Limited Com has invested 0.11% in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL). Franklin Resources Inc has 71,971 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited holds 0% or 14,750 shares in its portfolio. Picton Mahoney Asset Mgmt reported 90,000 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Can We See Significant Institutional Ownership On The The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Share Register? – Yahoo Finance” on June 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Qatar places $500M order with Boeing – Seeking Alpha” published on August 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On The Boeing Company (BA) – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Boeing Sinks As Trade War Escalates – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Alaska Airlines Isn’t Worried About the Boeing 737 MAX – Motley Fool” with publication date: August 14, 2019.