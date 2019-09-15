Engaged Capital Boosted Its Hain Celestial Group (HAIN) Holding by $88.36 Million; Capstone Financial Advisors Raised Grainger W W (GWW) Stake by $501,160

Engaged Capital Llc increased its stake in Hain Celestial Group Inc (HAIN) by 24.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Engaged Capital Llc bought 4.21M shares as the company’s stock rose 0.09% . The hedge fund held 21.07 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $461.41 million, up from 16.86 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Engaged Capital Llc who had been investing in Hain Celestial Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.29B market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $21.96. About 647,685 shares traded. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) has declined 23.91% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical HAIN News: 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial 3q Adjusted EBITDA $73.4M; 08/05/2018 – Hain is currently selling its protein business; 08/05/2018 – Hain stock sinks as earnings disappoint and forecast slashed; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial Sees FY18 Adjusted EBITDA $250M-$360M; 08/03/2018 Hain Celestial Features 75 Exciting New Products at Expo West 2018; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL REITERATES ANNUAL NET SALES OUTLOOK; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial at BMO Farm to Market Conference May 16; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP – QTRLY ADJ EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $0.37; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP INC – UPDATES FISCAL 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE FOR CONTINUING OPERATIONS EXCLUDING HAIN PURE PROTEIN; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial Expects to Complete Divestiture of Hain Pure Protein During 1H of Fiscal 2019

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in Grainger W W Inc (GWW) by 20.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc bought 1,870 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.88% . The institutional investor held 11,081 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.97M, up from 9,211 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Grainger W W Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $295.56. About 332,808 shares traded. W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) has declined 13.50% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.50% the S&P500. Some Historical GWW News: 02/04/2018 Grainger Names Thomas Okray CFO; 19/04/2018 – WW Grainger 1Q Adj EPS $4.18; 16/04/2018 – W W Grainger Inc expected to post earnings of $3.43 a share – Earnings Preview; 19/04/2018 – WW Grainger 1Q Net $231.5M; 02/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER – MOST RECENTLY, OKRAY SERVED AS EVP AND CFO FOR ADVANCE AUTO PARTS; 25/04/2018 – Grainger’s Shareholders Elect 11 Directors And Other Meeting Highlights; 09/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC GWW.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $247 FROM $242; 02/04/2018 – W.W. Grainger: Chief People Officer Joseph High to Retire; 15/05/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC DISSOLVES SOLE SHARE STAKE IN W W GRAINGER INC; 02/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC – JOSEPH HIGH TO RETIRE AS CHIEF PEOPLE OFFICER

More notable recent W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “At US$274, Is W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Worth Looking At Closely? – Yahoo Finance” on June 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Could Have A Place In Your Portfolio – Yahoo Finance” published on September 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Earns A Nice Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Much Are W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Insiders Taking Off The Table? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Looks Like A Quality Company – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.68 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 50 investors sold GWW shares while 201 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 38.56 million shares or 10.60% less from 43.13 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hudock Capital Grp Ltd Com reported 106 shares. Interocean Cap Limited Liability reported 0.08% stake. Gateway Invest Advisers Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 1,754 shares. Lazard Asset Management Ltd Liability reported 0.05% of its portfolio in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). 3,718 were accumulated by Trexquant Investment L P. Barclays Public Limited has invested 0.01% in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Evercore Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.01% or 1,137 shares. Virtu Limited Liability Corporation owns 5,110 shares. Los Angeles Capital Equity Inc invested in 0.04% or 28,219 shares. Associated Banc has invested 0.01% in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Marshall Wace Llp holds 0.04% of its portfolio in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) for 16,314 shares. Wellington Management Group Llp holds 5,895 shares. Franklin Resource Inc reported 636,047 shares. Ftb Advisors holds 0% or 87 shares. Oppenheimer And Inc has 0.01% invested in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW).

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc, which manages about $1.12B and $618.11M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Group (VIG) by 17,170 shares to 392,195 shares, valued at $45.17 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 9,260 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 39,990 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Mun Bd Fd Inc.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $193.06 million activity. $49.19M worth of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) was bought by Welling Glenn W. on Monday, May 13.