Engaged Capital Boosted Hain Celestial Group (HAIN) Position by $117.30 Million; Court Place Advisors Position in Markel (MKL) Boosted by $318,400

Court Place Advisors Llc increased its stake in Markel Corp (MKL) by 76.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Court Place Advisors Llc bought 320 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.99% . The institutional investor held 736 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $733,000, up from 416 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Court Place Advisors Llc who had been investing in Markel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $7.29 during the last trading session, reaching $1160.18. About 25,978 shares traded. Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) has declined 3.22% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.22% the S&P500. Some Historical MKL News: 27/03/2018 – MARKEL HIRES HEAD OF GLOBAL CYBER LIABILITY; 17/05/2018 – MARKEL CORP – NEW PROGRAM HAS NO EXPIRATION DATE BUT MAY BE TERMINATED BY BOARD AT ANY TIME; 14/03/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns lndicative Issue Credit Ratings to Markel Corporation’s New Shelf Registration; 16/03/2018 – Insurance Jrnl: Markel International Ceases Writing London Open Market Property Business; 13/03/2018 – MARKEL APPOINTS JULIA CHU AS CHIEF GLOBAL CEDED REINSURANCE OFFICER; 24/04/2018 – MARKEL 1Q NET PREMIUMS EARNED $1.15B; 14/03/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Indicative Issue Credit Ratings to Markel Corporation’s New Shelf Registration

Engaged Capital Llc increased its stake in Hain Celestial Group Inc (HAIN) by 43.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Engaged Capital Llc bought 5.10M shares as the company’s stock rose 0.09% . The hedge fund held 16.86 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $389.83 million, up from 11.76 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Engaged Capital Llc who had been investing in Hain Celestial Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $19.62. About 601,881 shares traded. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) has declined 23.91% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical HAIN News: 15/05/2018 – ENGAGED CAPITAL BOOSTED APOG, BHE, HAIN IN 1Q: 13F; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP INC – EXPECTS TO COMPLETE DIVESTITURE OF HAIN PURE PROTEIN DURING FIRST HALF OF FISCAL 2019; 01/05/2018 – Hain Celestial’s Founder Weighs Sale; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial Sees FY18 Sales $2.434B-$2.503B; 21/04/2018 – DJ Hain Celestial Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HAIN); 08/05/2018 – Hain is currently selling its protein business; 26/03/2018 – Hain Celestial Short-Interest Ratio Rises 67% to 10 Days; 09/05/2018 – Hain Celestial Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference May 16; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP INC – UPDATES FISCAL 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE FOR CONTINUING OPERATIONS EXCLUDING HAIN PURE PROTEIN; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial Sees FY18 Adjusted EBITDA $250M-$360M

Since March 15, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $204,800 activity.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 insider sales for $193.06 million activity. $47.34M worth of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) was bought by Engaged Capital Co-Invest VI-D – L.P. on Friday, May 17.

