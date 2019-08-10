Enersys Ord (ENS) Market Value Declined While Canal Insurance Company Raised Its Stake; Ubiquiti Networks (UBNT) Shareholder Woodstock Lowered Stake by $1.01 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Canal Insurance Company increased its stake in Enersys Ord (ENS) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canal Insurance Company bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.20% . The institutional investor held 60,000 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.91 million, up from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canal Insurance Company who had been investing in Enersys Ord for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $57.87. About 358,008 shares traded or 9.11% up from the average. EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) has declined 14.25% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.25% the S&P500. Some Historical ENS News: 16/05/2018 – EnerSys 4Q Adj EPS $1.24; 16/05/2018 – ENERSYS 4Q ADJ. EPS $1.27; EST. $1.23; 22/03/2018 – EnerSys Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – EnerSys 4Q Net $54M; 16/05/2018 – CORRECT: ENERSYS PRELIM. 4Q ADJ. EPS $1.24; EST. $1.23; 16/05/2018 – ENERSYS ENS.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $2.77; 16/05/2018 – ENERSYS QTRLY PRELIMINARY NON-GAAP ADJUSTED NET EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.24; 28/05/2018 – EnerSys Management Roadshow Scheduled By CL King for Jun. 4-5; 22/04/2018 – DJ EnerSys, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ENS); 16/05/2018 – ENERSYS QTRLY PRELIMINARY REPORTED NET EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.27

Woodstock Corp decreased its stake in Ubiquiti Networks Inc (UBNT) by 13.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodstock Corp sold 6,790 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.16% . The institutional investor held 44,750 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.70 million, down from 51,540 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodstock Corp who had been investing in Ubiquiti Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.92% or $5.9 during the last trading session, reaching $113.95. About 834,928 shares traded or 101.45% up from the average. Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT) has risen 55.04% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.04% the S&P500. Some Historical UBNT News: 09/04/2018 – UBNT INVESTORS NOTICE: Lieff Cabraser Reminds Investors of Deadline in Class Action Against Ubiquiti Networks, Inc; 29/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. Shareholders; 16/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead; 10/05/2018 – UBIQUITI NETWORKS 3Q ADJ EPS 98C, EST. 93C; 16/03/2018 – Hagens Berman Reminds Ubiquiti Networks Investors of the April 23, 2018 Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Securities Class Action; 29/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 23, 2018 (UBNT); 21/03/2018 – UBIQUITI NETWORKS, INC. INVESTORS ALERT: Lieff Cabraser Announces Securities Class Action Against Ubiquiti Networks, Inc; 19/03/2018 – Robbins Arroyo LLP Continues to Investigate Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (UBNT); 10/05/2018 – UBIQUITI NETWORKS INC UBNT.O : CREDIT SUISSE STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING; TARGET PRICE $74; 10/05/2018 – UBIQUITI NETWORKS INC – ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE LOW-END OF REVENUE AND ADJ SHR GUIDANCE PREVIOUSLY PROVIDED FOR YEAR ENDING JUNE 30, 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold UBNT shares while 73 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 14.20 million shares or 6.34% less from 15.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 156,000 are owned by Bandera Llc. Voya Invest Llc owns 0% invested in Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT) for 4,385 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 33,550 shares stake. Fund Mgmt invested in 50,674 shares. Fmr Llc invested in 71,225 shares. 541 are owned by Bluemountain Capital Limited Co. Fincl Bank Of America De has invested 0% in Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT). 2.68M are held by Akre Cap Mngmt Limited Company. Lord Abbett reported 280,889 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Legal & General Pcl stated it has 9,278 shares. Daiwa Sb Investments Ltd owns 17,494 shares or 0.52% of their US portfolio. Peregrine Asset Advisers reported 20,533 shares or 1.77% of all its holdings. Lpl Llc holds 0% or 6,050 shares in its portfolio. Oak Associates Limited Oh owns 13,210 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Raymond James & invested in 10,718 shares.

Canal Insurance Company, which manages about $294.18 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Williams Cos 26.0 Call 17May19 (Call) (NYSE:WMB) by 101,300 shares to 39,000 shares, valued at $117,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $1.70 million activity.