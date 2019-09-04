EnerSys (ENS) to pay $0.18 on Sep 27, 2019; Teleflex (TFX) Had 6 Bullish Analysts

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) is expected to pay $0.18 on Sep 27, 2019. (NYSE:ENS) shareholders before Sep 12, 2019 will receive the $0.18 dividend. EnerSys’s current price of $54.75 translates into 0.32% yield. EnerSys’s dividend has Sep 13, 2019 as record date. Aug 7, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 2.23% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $54.75. About 313,074 shares traded or 0.19% up from the average. EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) has declined 14.25% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.25% the S&P500. Some Historical ENS News: 28/05/2018 – EnerSys Management Roadshow Scheduled By CL King for Jun. 4-5; 16/05/2018 – EnerSys 4Q EPS $1.27; 16/05/2018 – EnerSys 4Q Adj EPS $1.24; 22/04/2018 – DJ EnerSys, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ENS); 16/05/2018 – ENERSYS ENS.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED NON-GAAP SHR $4.65; 16/05/2018 – ENERSYS ENS.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $2.77; 16/03/2018 EnerSys Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – EnerSys Announces New Global Technology Center; 16/05/2018 – CORRECT: ENERSYS PRELIM. 4Q ADJ. EPS $1.24; EST. $1.23; 16/05/2018 – ENERSYS QTRLY PRELIMINARY REPORTED NET EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.27

Among 7 analysts covering Teleflex Inc (NYSE:TFX), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. Teleflex Inc has $42000 highest and $309 lowest target. $369’s average target is 2.18% above currents $361.12 stock price. Teleflex Inc had 15 analyst reports since March 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy” on Friday, March 22. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 27 by Raymond James. As per Monday, August 5, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. Raymond James maintained the shares of TFX in report on Thursday, June 20 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) earned “Buy” rating by Needham on Tuesday, March 26. The stock has “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James on Friday, August 2. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Friday, August 2. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of TFX in report on Tuesday, July 16 with “Overweight” rating. The rating was maintained by JMP Securities with “Market Outperform” on Monday, August 5. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of TFX in report on Monday, April 15 with “Equal-Weight” rating. See Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) latest ratings:

More notable recent Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Key events next week – healthcare – Seeking Alpha” on August 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s Why Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Can Manage Its Debt Responsibly – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Teleflex Wins New Zealand Innovation Award for UroLift System for Patients with Enlarged Prostate – GlobeNewswire” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What We Think Of Teleflex Incorporatedâ€™s (NYSE:TFX) Investment Potential – Yahoo Finance” published on May 12, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Teleflex to Present at the Morgan Stanley 17th Annual Global Healthcare Conference – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

The stock decreased 0.77% or $2.8 during the last trading session, reaching $361.12. About 154,527 shares traded. Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) has risen 25.47% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.47% the S&P500. Some Historical TFX News: 16/05/2018 – TELEFLEX TO INTRODUCE TRAPLINER CATHETER IN EUROPE; 27/04/2018 – Teleflex Incorporated to Host Analyst & Investor Day on May 11, 2018; 25/04/2018 – 410 Medical Strengthens Board of Directors as Company Continues to Accelerate Commercialization of LifeFlow®; 07/05/2018 – Teleflex Announces Quarterly Dividend; 03/05/2018 – Teleflex to Book Pretax Restructuring Charges of $102M-$133M; 03/05/2018 – Teleflex 1Q EPS $1.18; 09/03/2018 Teleflex at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By JMP Securities Today; 14/05/2018 – Teleflex Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 11/05/2018 – Teleflex Incorporated Hosts Analyst & Investor Day; 11/05/2018 – TELEFLEX INC – SEES AVERAGE ORGANIC CONSTANT CURRENCY REVENUE GROWTH OF BETWEEN 6% AND 7% FROM 2019 THROUGH 2021

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, makes, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company has market cap of $16.70 billion. It offers vascular access products consisting of Arrow branded catheters and related devices for critical care therapies, including the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and withdrawal of blood samples; interventional access products that are used in dialysis, oncology, and critical care therapies; and anesthesia products, such as airway management products under the LMA and Rusch brands, and pain management products under the Arrow brand. It has a 62.34 P/E ratio. The firm also provides surgical products, such as ligating clips and fascial closure systems; bladeless access ports, sutures, and other surgical instruments; and single-use and reusable products for surgical procedures under the Deknatel, Pilling, Kmedic, Hem-o-lok, and Weck brands.

EnerSys manufactures, markets, and distributes industrial batteries. The company has market cap of $2.33 billion. The firm offers chargers, outdoor cabinet enclosures, power equipment, and battery accessories, as well as related after-market and customer-support services for industrial batteries. It has a 14.48 P/E ratio. It also provides reserve power products that are used for backup power for the continuous operation of critical applications in telecommunications systems, uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, and other specialty power applications, including medical and security systems, premium starting, lighting, and ignition applications, as well as in switchgear, electrical control systems used in electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, energy pipelines, commercial aircraft, satellites, military aircraft, submarines, ships, and tactical vehicles.

More notable recent EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Does EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Fare As A Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on August 11, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “EnerSys Announces Quarterly Dividend NYSE:ENS – GlobeNewswire” published on August 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “EnerSys (NYSE:ENS): What Are The Future Prospects? – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “EnerSys Inc (ENS) Q1 2020 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Insiders Have Been Selling – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 08, 2019.

