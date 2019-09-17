Enersys (ENS) Stock Value Declined While Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Increased Holding; Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Has Cut Its Cisco Sys (CSCO) Stake as Valuation Declined

Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd increased its stake in Enersys (ENS) by 26.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd bought 12,988 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.20% . The institutional investor held 62,452 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.28 million, up from 49,464 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd who had been investing in Enersys for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $66.28. About 210,549 shares traded. EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) has declined 14.25% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.25% the S&P500. Some Historical ENS News: 28/05/2018 – EnerSys Management Roadshow Scheduled By CL King for Jun. 4-5; 16/05/2018 – EnerSys 4Q Net $54M; 16/05/2018 – EnerSys Announces Quarterly Dividend; 23/04/2018 – EnerSys Announces New Global Technology Center; 22/04/2018 – DJ EnerSys, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ENS); 16/05/2018 – CORRECT: ENERSYS PRELIM. 4Q ADJ. EPS $1.24; EST. $1.23; 16/05/2018 – EnerSys 4Q Adj EPS $1.24; 16/05/2018 – ENERSYS ENS.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED NON-GAAP SHR $4.65; 22/03/2018 – EnerSys Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – EnerSys 4Q EPS $1.27

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 11.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc sold 7,001 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 53,192 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.03M, down from 60,193 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $212.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $49.96. About 13.03 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/05/2018 – Cisco Looks to Show Revenue Growth Wasn’t a Blip — Earnings Preview; 10/05/2018 – Former Cisco CEO John Chambers Joins Bloom Energy Bd of Directors; 01/05/2018 – Cisco Announces Intent To Acquire Accompany; 24/03/2018 – Mena Report: Azerbaijan : Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies and Cisco sign MoU; 20/03/2018 – Fedco Secures Network with Innovative Solutions from Hillstone Networks; 03/05/2018 – Vyopta Expands Analytics for Cisco Webex; 26/03/2018 – Silicon Valley Business Journal: Breaking: Cisco pledges $50 million over five years to wipe out #homelessness in Santa Clara; 08/03/2018 – Cisco Disrupts Optical Transport with Innovative Modular Platforms; 04/04/2018 – FACTBOX-U.S. winners and losers from trade tit-for-tat; 04/04/2018 – CSCO: Cisco said to bid to buy Zscaler before IPO, Bloomberg say

Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd, which manages about $70.36B and $3.13 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Outfront Media by 24,471 shares to 190,352 shares, valued at $4.91 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Synchrony Fin (NYSE:SYF) by 312,323 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.04 million shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM).

More notable recent EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “EnerSys to Hold Investor Day at the New York Stock Exchange – GlobeNewswire” on September 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Insiders Have Been Selling – Yahoo Finance” published on June 08, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “EnerSys Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” on May 29, 2019. More interesting news about EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “EnerSys (NYSE:ENS): What Are The Future Prospects? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “EnerSys Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2019 Results NYSE:ENS – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.30, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 35 investors sold ENS shares while 74 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 40.08 million shares or 0.50% less from 40.28 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. New York State Teachers Retirement System has invested 0.01% in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS). Smith Graham Co Advisors Lp invested in 0.83% or 112,916 shares. Smithfield invested in 0% or 40 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board owns 7,400 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Gru One Trading LP invested 0% in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS). Envestnet Asset Mgmt Inc has 27,421 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Mark Sheptoff Fincl Planning, Connecticut-based fund reported 2,900 shares. Indexiq Advisors Limited stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS). 12 were accumulated by Howe & Rusling Inc. First Interstate Savings Bank stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS). Moreover, Panagora Asset Management Incorporated has 0% invested in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) for 1,715 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Invs Com Ltd holds 0.2% in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) or 423,107 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 457,673 shares. Rmb Management, Illinois-based fund reported 22,274 shares.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 earnings per share, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.14 billion for 16.88 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “What’s in the Offing for Cisco Systems’ (CSCO) Q4 Earnings? – Nasdaq” on August 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Zacks Market Edge Highlights: Google, Cisco, Aptinyx, Uber and Lyft – Nasdaq” published on August 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Here’s Why Cisco Systems (CSCO) is a Great Momentum Stock to Buy – Nasdaq” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Cisco (CSCO) 4th Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Cisco Systems (CSCO) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Northern Trust Corp stated it has 61.16M shares. 95,703 were accumulated by Security National. Heathbridge Cap Management Ltd holds 6.01% or 538,575 shares. Hyman Charles D holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 24,537 shares. Strategic Advsr Limited Liability Company holds 6,151 shares. Cornercap Inv Counsel owns 0.15% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 20,757 shares. Northstar Group Inc holds 0.19% or 8,187 shares. City Fl reported 16,906 shares. London Com Of Virginia stated it has 6.52 million shares. Alexandria Cap Ltd Liability Com reported 52,788 shares or 0.41% of all its holdings. Greylin Invest Mangement Incorporated reported 46,864 shares. Checchi Advisers Limited Liability Corporation has 0.39% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 56,010 shares. Bryn Mawr Tru accumulated 561,912 shares. Inverness Counsel Lc has invested 0.02% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). The Ohio-based Park Natl Corporation Oh has invested 2.72% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc, which manages about $3.07B and $2.27B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (FNDF) by 1.09 million shares to 1.23M shares, valued at $33.93M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 16,004 shares in the quarter, for a total of 171,898 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IJS).