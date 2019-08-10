Enersys (ENS) Stock Value Declined While Matarin Capital Management Has Lowered Its Holding by $8.52 Million; Intel (INTC) Holder Eaton Vance Management Has Increased Holding by $18.67 Million as Stock Value Declined

Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 3.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eaton Vance Management bought 352,213 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 10.13M shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $544.06 million, up from 9.78 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eaton Vance Management who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $203.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.52% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $45.98. About 24.98 million shares traded or 8.35% up from the average. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 08/05/2018 – Techmeme: Source: Qualcomm is exploring whether to shutter or sell its server chip business, a sector that Intel dominates (Ian; 28/05/2018 – JCDECAUX SIGNS EXCLUSIVE CONTRACT WITH CIR GLOBAL AIRPORT INTEL; 31/05/2018 – EQS-News: Mobile TeleSystems PJSC: MTS, ERICSSON AND INTEL TESTED A CYBERSPORT VR GAME ON A 5G NETWORK; 15/05/2018 – Lanner Announces Intent to Deliver Intel® Select Solution for uCPE and Accelerate Next-gen Deployments; 29/03/2018 – TURKEY INTEL ORGANIZATION NABS 6 GULEN SUSPECTS IN BALKANS: AA; 15/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer sits down with Intel CEO Brian Krzanich to discuss developments at Intel, including a recent security flaw and takeover rumors; 09/05/2018 – Major technology and aerospace companies including Amazon.com, Apple, Intel, Qualcomm and Airbus are vying to take part in a new slate of drone tests the United States is set to announce on Wednesday; 22/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Nielsen questions Russia interference for Trump; 21/05/2018 – ASTRO SA ASRP.WA – GETS ORDER FROM NTT SYSTEM S.A. RELATED TO MARKETING CAMPAIGN OF HEWLETT-PACKARD AND INTEL; 08/05/2018 – Tom’s Hardware: Intel Postpones Patching ‘Spectre NG’ CPU Flaws

Matarin Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Enersys (ENS) by 83.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matarin Capital Management Llc sold 131,084 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.20% . The institutional investor held 26,231 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.71M, down from 157,315 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matarin Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Enersys for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $57.87. About 384,563 shares traded or 17.20% up from the average. EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) has declined 14.25% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.25% the S&P500. Some Historical ENS News: 22/03/2018 – EnerSys Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/04/2018 – DJ EnerSys, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ENS); 27/03/2018 – INTERVIEW-Greek battery maker builds assembly line in Italy to win new business in Europe; 28/05/2018 – EnerSys Management Roadshow Scheduled By CL King for Jun. 4-5; 16/05/2018 – CORRECT: ENERSYS PRELIM. 4Q ADJ. EPS $1.24; EST. $1.23; 16/05/2018 – ENERSYS ENS.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $2.77; 16/05/2018 – ENERSYS 4Q ADJ. EPS $1.27; EST. $1.23; 16/05/2018 – EnerSys Announces Quarterly Dividend; 16/05/2018 – ENERSYS QTRLY PRELIMINARY NON-GAAP ADJUSTED NET EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.24; 16/05/2018 – EnerSys 4Q Adj EPS $1.24

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold ENS shares while 78 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes.

Matarin Capital Management Llc, which manages about $198.00 million and $1.37 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in A by 58,020 shares to 103,670 shares, valued at $9.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hudbay Minerals Inc (NYSE:HBM) by 807,785 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.05 million shares, and has risen its stake in Encore Wire Corp (NASDAQ:WIRE).

Eaton Vance Management, which manages about $88.88B and $43.58B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lam Research Corp (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 2,408 shares to 53,771 shares, valued at $9.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 369,034 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.53M shares, and cut its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (NYSE:WM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes.