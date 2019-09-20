Enersys (ENS) Shares Declined While Mirae Asset Global Investments Boosted by $5.02 Million Its Holding; Cambiar Investors Increased Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) Holding by $1.83 Million as Share Value Declined

Cambiar Investors Llc increased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (COG) by 72.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambiar Investors Llc bought 83,014 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.51% . The institutional investor held 196,882 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.52M, up from 113,868 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambiar Investors Llc who had been investing in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $17.91. About 4.31 million shares traded. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) has declined 15.71% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.71% the S&P500. Some Historical COG News: 28/03/2018 – Cog, SlEMonster Increase Security of Event Monitoring Platform for the Enterprise Market; 22/05/2018 – UGI ENERGY SERVICES – NEW MARCELLUS SHALE DEVELOPMENT PROJECT SUPPORTED BY LONG-TERM AGREEMENT & WILL REQUIRE TOTAL CAPITAL INVESTMENT OF $50 MLN; 19/03/2018 – KKR Expands Position in Eagle Ford With $765 Million Cabot Deal; 19/03/2018 – KKR & Co: Closed on Acquisition of Cabot Oil Eagle Ford Assets for $765M; 06/03/2018 – CABOT SEES RECEIVING ADDED PROCEEDS OF $52.8 MILLION BY 1Q END; 27/04/2018 – CABOT OIL & GAS CORP QTRLY DAILY EQUIVALENT PRODUCTION OF 1,884 MLN CUBIC FEET EQUIVALENT (MMCFE) PER DAY; 17/05/2018 – Cabot Oil 10.4% Owned by Hedge Funds; 14/03/2018 – Oil majors give in to investors with share buyback spree; 15/03/2018 – U.S. takes more time to decide on New York denial for Constitution natgas pipe; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $272.8M

Mirae Asset Global Investments increased its stake in Enersys (ENS) by 21.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mirae Asset Global Investments bought 73,802 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.20% . The institutional investor held 423,107 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.98M, up from 349,305 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments who had been investing in Enersys for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.84B market cap company. The stock increased 8.23% or $5.17 during the last trading session, reaching $67.96. About 543,529 shares traded or 85.42% up from the average. EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) has declined 14.25% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.25% the S&P500. Some Historical ENS News: 16/05/2018 – ENERSYS QTRLY PRELIMINARY REPORTED NET EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.27; 16/05/2018 – ENERSYS QTRLY PRELIMINARY NON-GAAP ADJUSTED NET EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.24; 28/05/2018 – EnerSys Management Roadshow Scheduled By CL King for Jun. 4-5; 16/05/2018 – ENERSYS ENS.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED NON-GAAP SHR $4.65; 23/04/2018 – EnerSys Announces New Global Technology Center; 16/05/2018 – EnerSys 4Q EPS $1.27; 16/05/2018 – EnerSys 4Q Adj EPS $1.24; 16/05/2018 – ENERSYS 4Q ADJ. EPS $1.27; EST. $1.23; 16/05/2018 – EnerSys 4Q Net $54M; 22/04/2018 – DJ EnerSys, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ENS)

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 44 investors sold COG shares while 139 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 161 raised stakes. 386.33 million shares or 4.46% less from 404.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Alberta Invest reported 0.05% stake. 643,615 are owned by Altrinsic Glob Advisors Limited Liability Corp. Jane Street Gp Lc reported 0% of its portfolio in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Natixis reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). San Francisco Sentry Inv Gru (Ca) has invested 0% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Neuberger Berman Gru Ltd Liability Corp reported 13.80M shares stake. Parkside Bancorporation And Tru has invested 0% of its portfolio in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). 280,184 were accumulated by British Columbia Invest Corp. Commonwealth State Bank Of holds 0% or 1,252 shares in its portfolio. Tortoise Cap Advsr Limited Co holds 0.12% or 777,048 shares. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas holds 0.29% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) or 1.52 million shares. Intrepid Cap Management Inc holds 3.72% or 358,290 shares in its portfolio. Renaissance Technology Lc holds 0.03% or 1.37M shares. Vanguard Grp has invested 0.04% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Cibc World Mkts holds 0.01% or 73,560 shares.

Cambiar Investors Llc, which manages about $8.42 billion and $3.86 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI) by 30,675 shares to 179,618 shares, valued at $30.78M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New (NYSE:AWK) by 40,070 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 303,324 shares, and cut its stake in Science Applicatns Intl Cp N (NYSE:SAIC).

Since July 30, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $622,550 activity. DINGES DAN O also bought $326,723 worth of Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) on Friday, August 16. Another trade for 9,000 shares valued at $173,524 was made by DELANEY PETER B on Tuesday, July 30.

Mirae Asset Global Investments, which manages about $4.74B and $14.61B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (SKYY) by 10,085 shares to 28,860 shares, valued at $1.67 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr by 33,546 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,293 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IEFA).