Enersys (ENS) Share Value Declined While Waddell & Reed Financial Has Boosted Holding by $2.42 Million; Richard C Young & Company Has Upped Its Position in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by $1.24 Million

Richard C Young & Company increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 15.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Richard C Young & Company bought 8,943 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 65,841 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.19 million, up from 56,898 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Richard C Young & Company who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $248.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $138.02. About 4.78M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 17/05/2018 – Disneyland Resort Gives Guests a Treat: More Days Than Ever to Celebrate Halloween Time at Both Disneyland and Disney California Adventure Parks, Sept. 7-Oct. 31, 2018; 05/03/2018 – Disney Picks Company Insider James Pitaro to Lead ESPN; 19/04/2018 – DOLBY & DISNEY REPORT EXTENDED THEATRICAL PACT; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – ON NOV. 15, 2017 21CF MANAGEMENT RECOMMENDED IT DISCONTINUE DISCUSSIONS WITH PARTY A, DUE TO POSITION THAT DEAL PRICE WOULD NOT INCLUDE MEANINGFUL PREMIUM OVER TRADING PRICE; 25/04/2018 – Disney•Pixar Toy Story Land, Shanghai Disney Resort’s First Major Expansion Since Opening, Debuts at Shanghai Disneyland; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Confirms It Is Preparing Bid for 21st Century Fox, Threatening Disney Deal; 13/03/2018 – The Walt Disney (DIS) 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders (Transcript); 12/04/2018 – UK’S TAKEOVER PANEL – EXECUTIVE HAS FURTHER RULED THAT DISNEY’S OFFER MUST BE AT £10.75 IN CASH FOR EACH ORDINARY SHARE IN SKY; 12/04/2018 – Disney Forced Into Takeover Offer for Sky by U.K. Authority; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – ON OCT. 4, 2017, 21CF AND DISNEY EXECUTED THE 21CF-DISNEY CONFIDENTIALITY AGREEMENT, EFFECTIVE AS OF OCT. 1, 2017

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc increased its stake in Enersys (ENS) by 11.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc bought 35,548 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.20% . The institutional investor held 354,896 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.31M, up from 319,348 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc who had been investing in Enersys for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $66.01. About 232,293 shares traded. EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) has declined 14.25% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.25% the S&P500. Some Historical ENS News: 22/04/2018 – DJ EnerSys, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ENS); 16/05/2018 – ENERSYS ENS.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED NON-GAAP SHR $4.65; 16/05/2018 – ENERSYS QTRLY PRELIMINARY NON-GAAP ADJUSTED NET EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.24; 16/05/2018 – ENERSYS QTRLY PRELIMINARY REPORTED NET EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.27; 16/05/2018 – EnerSys 4Q Net $54M; 16/05/2018 – ENERSYS 4Q ADJ. EPS $1.27; EST. $1.23; 22/03/2018 – EnerSys Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 28/05/2018 – EnerSys Management Roadshow Scheduled By CL King for Jun. 4-5; 23/04/2018 – EnerSys Announces New Global Technology Center; 16/05/2018 – CORRECT: ENERSYS PRELIM. 4Q ADJ. EPS $1.24; EST. $1.23

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sterling Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.14% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 102,424 shares. Arrowmark Colorado Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Hs Management Prtn Ltd Company owns 1.72M shares for 8.06% of their portfolio. Churchill Management has 0.35% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 92,818 shares. Iowa Bancshares holds 0.71% or 11,428 shares in its portfolio. Professional Advisory Svcs Incorporated, Florida-based fund reported 116,903 shares. Walleye Trading Limited Liability Corp holds 0.06% or 49,470 shares in its portfolio. Kj Harrison & Partners has 43,127 shares for 1.92% of their portfolio. Bessemer Securities reported 6,585 shares. Kingdon Cap Management Limited Liability, a New York-based fund reported 95,823 shares. Cetera Advisor Netwr Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.38% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Franklin Res Incorporated has invested 0.96% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Headinvest Ltd accumulated 2,391 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Fayez Sarofim Commerce invested in 2.36 million shares or 1.71% of the stock. Hitchwood Capital Management LP holds 400,000 shares.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Investors Should Know About The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Disney Stock Driven By Disney+ Presents a Problem for Investors – Yahoo Finance” published on September 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Is The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Share Price Doing? – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Disney+’s Value Proposition Just Got Even Stronger – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “These 4 Measures Indicate That Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Is Using Debt Extensively – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.30, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 35 investors sold ENS shares while 74 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 40.08 million shares or 0.50% less from 40.28 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Treasurer State Of Michigan stated it has 12,700 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Stifel Corporation holds 188,877 shares. 457,673 are held by Ny State Common Retirement Fund. Texas-based Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.03% in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS). Camarda Advsrs Ltd Liability Co owns 0.01% invested in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) for 38 shares. Piedmont owns 0.02% invested in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) for 5,491 shares. First Mercantile Tru owns 2,828 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Ing Groep Nv holds 0.01% or 6,569 shares. Blackrock reported 4.93M shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Fmr Ltd Llc reported 629 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Redmond Asset Lc stated it has 7,527 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. California State Teachers Retirement holds 0.01% or 68,220 shares in its portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board owns 133,050 shares. Tower Rech Cap Ltd Liability Corp (Trc) reported 0.02% stake. Orrstown Svcs, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 106 shares.

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc, which manages about $14.31B and $40.40 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 3,945 shares to 320,266 shares, valued at $346.18 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (NYSE:EL) by 42,060 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 770,999 shares, and cut its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI).

More notable recent EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “EnerSys Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” on May 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “EnerSys’s (NYSE:ENS) Earnings Grew 34%, Did It Beat Long-Term Trend? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 22, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “EnerSys Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2020 Results Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “EnerSys Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2019 Results NYSE:ENS – GlobeNewswire” published on February 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Insiders Have Been Selling – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 08, 2019.