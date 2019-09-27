Enersys (ENS) Share Value Declined While D-E Shaw & Company Has Increased by $1.83 Million Its Holding; Edwards Lifesciences (EW) Holder 1832 Asset Management LP Has Upped Stake

1832 Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) by 8437.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1832 Asset Management Lp bought 2,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.36% . The institutional investor held 2,732 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $507,000, up from 32 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1832 Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Edwards Lifesciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.16% or $4.8 during the last trading session, reaching $216.8. About 1.05 million shares traded. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 49.70% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.70% the S&P500. Some Historical EW News: 21/05/2018 – Edwards Announces Key Events For EuroPCR 2018; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences 1Q EPS 96c; 23/03/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORPORATION vs Boston Scientific Scimed, Inc. | FWD Entered | 03/23/2018; 22/03/2018 – Global Transcatheter Aortic Valve lmplantation (TAVI) Market Analysis & Outlook 2018-2022 with Profiles of Abbott Laboratories, Boston Scientific, Edwards Lifesciences & Medtronic – ResearchAndMarkets; 20/04/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: Edwards Lifesciences is simplifying heart surgery, and it’s a buy; 21/03/2018 – Edwards Completes Enrollment In PARTNER 3 Low-Risk CT Sub-Study, Updates Timeline For SAPIEN 3 Ultra System Launch In Europe; 24/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: TXN, WYNN, EW & more; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $4.50-Adj EPS $4.70; 20/04/2018 – DJ Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EW); 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – CONTINUES TO EXPECT THVT FY UNDERLYING SALES GROWTH RATE TO BE AT HIGHER END OF 11 PCT TO 15 PCT

D-E Shaw & Company Inc increased its stake in Enersys (ENS) by 144.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. D-E Shaw & Company Inc bought 26,932 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.20% . The hedge fund held 45,632 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.13M, up from 18,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. D-E Shaw & Company Inc who had been investing in Enersys for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $66.82. About 166,309 shares traded. EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) has declined 14.25% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.25% the S&P500. Some Historical ENS News: 16/05/2018 – EnerSys Announces Quarterly Dividend; 16/05/2018 – EnerSys 4Q Net $54M; 22/03/2018 – EnerSys Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – EnerSys 4Q Adj EPS $1.24; 16/05/2018 – ENERSYS 4Q ADJ. EPS $1.27; EST. $1.23; 16/05/2018 – ENERSYS ENS.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $2.77; 22/04/2018 – DJ EnerSys, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ENS); 16/05/2018 – ENERSYS QTRLY PRELIMINARY REPORTED NET EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.27; 28/05/2018 – EnerSys Management Roadshow Scheduled By CL King for Jun. 4-5; 16/05/2018 – EnerSys 4Q EPS $1.27

1832 Asset Management Lp, which manages about $36.47B and $30.92B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Workday Inc (NYSE:WDAY) by 45,200 shares to 732,600 shares, valued at $149.38M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLK) by 46,444 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34,884 shares, and cut its stake in The Trade Desk Inc.

D-E Shaw & Company Inc, which manages about $81.36B and $80.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 172,100 shares to 51,800 shares, valued at $2.45 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mag Silver Corp (NYSEMKT:MVG) by 162,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 262,900 shares, and cut its stake in Albany Intl Corp (NYSE:AIN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.30, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 35 investors sold ENS shares while 74 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 40.08 million shares or 0.50% less from 40.28 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 623,672 are owned by Geode Mgmt Lc. Metropolitan Life Insurance Ny reported 24,823 shares stake. Ing Groep Nv holds 0.01% in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) or 6,569 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Incorporated owns 21,797 shares. Kbc Grp Nv owns 16,504 shares. Panagora Asset Management has 0% invested in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS). Charles Schwab Management stated it has 316,690 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Piedmont Invest Advisors Inc has 5,491 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability Co stated it has 39,353 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Ack Asset Llc reported 315,000 shares. Paloma Prns Mngmt Com holds 0% or 4,251 shares in its portfolio. Millrace Asset Group Inc accumulated 0.57% or 8,000 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has invested 0% in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS). Tower Cap Ltd Liability (Trc) accumulated 4,291 shares. Sterling Management Limited Liability Corp accumulated 0.21% or 313,450 shares.