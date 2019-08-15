EnerSys (ENS) Reaches $56.17 After 7.00% Up Move; United Guardian (UG)’s Sentiment Is 1.22

The stock of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 2.45% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $56.17. About 284,099 shares traded. EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) has declined 14.25% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.25% the S&P500. Some Historical ENS News: 16/05/2018 – CORRECT: ENERSYS PRELIM. 4Q ADJ. EPS $1.24; EST. $1.23; 28/05/2018 – EnerSys Management Roadshow Scheduled By CL King for Jun. 4-5; 16/05/2018 – ENERSYS QTRLY PRELIMINARY REPORTED NET EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.27; 16/03/2018 EnerSys Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – EnerSys Announces Quarterly Dividend; 16/05/2018 – ENERSYS ENS.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $2.77; 16/05/2018 – ENERSYS ENS.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED NON-GAAP SHR $4.65; 16/05/2018 – EnerSys 4Q Adj EPS $1.24; 27/03/2018 – INTERVIEW-Greek battery maker builds assembly line in Italy to win new business in Europe; 23/04/2018 – EnerSys Announces New Global Technology CenterThe move comes after 6 months positive chart setup for the $2.39 billion company. It was reported on Aug, 15 by Barchart.com. We have $60.10 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:ENS worth $167.02M more.

United Guardian Inc (UG) investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.31, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 11 active investment managers increased and started new equity positions, while 9 decreased and sold their stakes in United Guardian Inc. The active investment managers in our database reported: 1.17 million shares, up from 1.12 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding United Guardian Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 0 Reduced: 9 Increased: 7 New Position: 4.

The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $18.9. About 828 shares traded. United-Guardian, Inc. (UG) has risen 3.32% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical UG News: 10/05/2018 – United-Guardian Reports 67% Increase in Earnings; 10/05/2018 – United-Guardian 1Q EPS 23c; 19/04/2018 DJ United-Guardian Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UG); 10/05/2018 – UNITED-GUARDIAN INC UG.O QUARTERLY SHR $0.14; 18/05/2018 – United-Guardian Announces Increase in Mid-Year Dividend

United-Guardian, Inc. researches, develops, makes, and markets cosmetic ingredients, personal care products, pharmaceuticals, medical lubricants, healthcare products, and specialty industrial products in the United States, China, Canada, and internationally. The company has market cap of $86.85 million. It offers personal care products, including LUBRAJEL line of water moisturizing and lubricating gel formulations; ORCHID COMPLEX, an oil-soluble base for skin creams, lotions, cleansers, and other cosmetics; LUBRASLIDE and B-122 powdered lubricants for use in the manufacture of cosmetics, such as pressed powders, eyeliners, and rouges; KLENSOFT, a surfactant for use in shampoos, shower gels, makeup removers, and other cosmetic formulations; and LUBRASIL, a special form of LUBRAJEL in which silicone oil is incorporated into a LUBRAJEL base. It has a 19.23 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s medical products comprise LUBRAJEL RR and RC lubricant gels for urinary catheters; LUBRAJEL MG to lubricate urinary catheters, pre-lubricated enema tips, and other medical devices; LUBRAJEL LC for oral use; LUBRAJEL FLUID to lubricate water-soluble products; LUBRAJEL BA for oral care; and LUBRAJEL TF, a medical lubricant for medical products companies.

Parthenon Llc holds 0.43% of its portfolio in United-Guardian, Inc. for 100,354 shares. Zpr Investment Management owns 11,298 shares or 0.43% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Northstar Group Inc. has 0.26% invested in the company for 30,475 shares. The New York-based Teton Advisors Inc. has invested 0.15% in the stock. Rodgers Brothers Inc., a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 20,011 shares.

EnerSys manufactures, markets, and distributes industrial batteries. The company has market cap of $2.39 billion. The firm offers chargers, outdoor cabinet enclosures, power equipment, and battery accessories, as well as related after-market and customer-support services for industrial batteries. It has a 14.85 P/E ratio. It also provides reserve power products that are used for backup power for the continuous operation of critical applications in telecommunications systems, uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, and other specialty power applications, including medical and security systems, premium starting, lighting, and ignition applications, as well as in switchgear, electrical control systems used in electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, energy pipelines, commercial aircraft, satellites, military aircraft, submarines, ships, and tactical vehicles.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold EnerSys shares while 78 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 40.28 million shares or 3.38% less from 41.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paradigm Capital Management Incorporated owns 358,900 shares. Tower Ltd Liability Company (Trc) has 0.03% invested in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS). Strs Ohio holds 0% in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) or 3,700 shares. Mycio Wealth Ptnrs Limited Liability Com holds 5,915 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Panagora Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS). Hsbc Holding Public Lc has 5,674 shares. State Of Wisconsin Board has 128,600 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. New York-based Citigroup has invested 0% in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS). State Street has 1.36 million shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc owns 2,103 shares. Lord Abbett & Company Limited Liability, New Jersey-based fund reported 429,405 shares. Engineers Gate Manager L P accumulated 0.06% or 16,400 shares. New Amsterdam Prns Llc New York has invested 1% of its portfolio in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS). Elk Creek Partners Llc owns 0.56% invested in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) for 119,103 shares. Blackrock invested 0.01% of its portfolio in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS).

