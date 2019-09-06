Enersys (ENS) Holding Boosted by Skylands Capital Llc; Pulte Group (PHM) Shares Rose While Zweig-Dimenna Associates Upped by $7.41 Million Its Holding

Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc increased its stake in Pulte Group Inc (PHM) by 758.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc bought 274,596 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.70% . The hedge fund held 310,776 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.69 million, up from 36,180 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc who had been investing in Pulte Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $34.25. About 2.34M shares traded. PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) has risen 11.98% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.98% the S&P500. Some Historical PHM News: 19/04/2018 – DJ PulteGroup Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PHM); 07/03/2018 – BILL PULTE, WILLIAM PULTE’S GRANDSON – “ALL PULTE FAMILY INTERESTS TO REMAIN 100% PULTE-FAMILY CONTROLLED”; 24/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP INC – QTRLY HOME SALE REVENUES GAINED 21% TO $1.9 BLN; 15/03/2018 – PulteGroup Promotes Michelle Hairston to Senior Vice Pres, Human Re; 04/04/2018 – PulteGroup Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – PulteGroup Promotes Michelle Hairston to Senior Vice President, Human Re; 08/03/2018 – Atlanta’s first Smart Neighborhood™ features latest smart-home technologies; 17/04/2018 – PulteGroup’s Built to Honor Program Presented with Hearthstone Donation; 24/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP 1Q REV. $1.97B, EST. $1.84B; 02/04/2018 – PulteGroup Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Skylands Capital Llc increased its stake in Enersys (ENS) by 265.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skylands Capital Llc bought 106,975 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.20% . The hedge fund held 147,225 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.59M, up from 40,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skylands Capital Llc who had been investing in Enersys for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.92% or $2.75 during the last trading session, reaching $58.7. About 220,934 shares traded. EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) has declined 14.25% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.25% the S&P500. Some Historical ENS News: 16/05/2018 – EnerSys 4Q Adj EPS $1.24; 16/05/2018 – EnerSys Announces Quarterly Dividend; 16/05/2018 – ENERSYS 4Q ADJ. EPS $1.27; EST. $1.23; 23/04/2018 – EnerSys Announces New Global Technology Center; 22/04/2018 – DJ EnerSys, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ENS); 28/05/2018 – EnerSys Management Roadshow Scheduled By CL King for Jun. 4-5

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold ENS shares while 78 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 40.28 million shares or 3.38% less from 41.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Canal Company reported 1.33% in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS). First Trust Advsrs Limited Partnership invested in 49,830 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 15,543 shares. Mark Sheptoff Fin Planning Limited Liability holds 3,300 shares. Fort Washington Invest Advsr Oh holds 377,867 shares. Hgk Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0.09% of its portfolio in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) for 4,805 shares. Peoples Fincl Ser invested 0% in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS). Colorado-based Cambiar Investors Ltd Com has invested 0.07% in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS). Natl Bank Of America De reported 392,488 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ack Asset Mngmt stated it has 0% in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS). California State Teachers Retirement Sys owns 0.01% invested in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) for 67,760 shares. Raymond James & Associates invested in 0% or 33,230 shares. Prudential Financial has 0.02% invested in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS). Vanguard Gp holds 3.74 million shares. Legal & General Gru Inc Plc invested in 74,790 shares.

More notable recent EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Insiders Have Been Selling – Yahoo Finance” on June 08, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “EnerSys Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2019 Results NYSE:ENS – GlobeNewswire” published on February 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “EnerSys (NYSE:ENS): What Are The Future Prospects? – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Be Tempted To Sell EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Because Of Its P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “EnerSys’s (NYSE:ENS) Earnings Grew 34%, Did It Beat Long-Term Trend? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 22, 2019.

Skylands Capital Llc, which manages about $986.41M and $723.04 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Transdigm Group Inc (NYSE:TDG) by 2,350 shares to 4,540 shares, valued at $2.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dsw Inc (NYSE:DSW) by 56,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 54,000 shares, and cut its stake in Coherent Inc (NASDAQ:COHR).

Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc, which manages about $1.59B and $898.78M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd (NYSE:AGO) by 342,513 shares to 253,182 shares, valued at $11.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (NYSE:EDU) by 4,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 64,000 shares, and cut its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold PHM shares while 170 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 223.45 million shares or 4.20% less from 233.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Employees Retirement Of Texas invested 0.02% of its portfolio in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM). Dubuque Comml Bank And owns 35 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP invested 0.1% in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM). Morgan Stanley invested in 0.01% or 1.10 million shares. Moreover, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has 0.07% invested in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM). Mariner Ltd Llc holds 11,527 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Dumont Blake Investment Advsrs Ltd Company reported 0.3% stake. The Netherlands-based Robeco Institutional Asset Bv has invested 0.05% in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM). Riverhead Cap Management Limited Liability holds 320,685 shares or 0.36% of its portfolio. Dupont Cap Mngmt stated it has 124,970 shares. Massachusetts Svcs Ma holds 0% or 87,856 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan invested in 0.05% or 10,000 shares. 1.09M are owned by Citigroup. Rafferty Asset Lc holds 48,858 shares. 102,696 were reported by Art Advisors Llc.

More important recent PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Could Have A Place In Your Portfolio – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019, also Fool.com published article titled: “D.R. Horton, KBHome, and PulteGroup Upgraded: What You Need to Know – Motley Fool”, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did You Miss PulteGroup’s (NYSE:PHM) 74% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” on May 06, 2019. More interesting news about PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) was released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “With EPS Growth And More, PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 21, 2019.