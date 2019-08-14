Enersys (ENS) Holder Paradigm Capital Management Lifted Stake; As Nexstar Media Group (NXST) Market Valuation Declined, Simcoe Capital Management Has Boosted Its Holding by $994,680

Simcoe Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST) by 1.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Simcoe Capital Management Llc bought 9,210 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.76% . The institutional investor held 592,765 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $64.24 million, up from 583,555 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Simcoe Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nexstar Media Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.58B market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $99.27. About 521,203 shares traded. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) has risen 37.62% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NXST News: 09/05/2018 – NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP INC QTRLY SHR $ 1.01; 14/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Fred’s, Nexstar Broadcasting Group, CNO Financial Group, Ne; 18/04/2018 – Fny Managed Accounts Buys New 2.2% Position in Nexstar Media; 17/05/2018 – Nexstar Media Favored by 10 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 06/04/2018 – NEXSTAR BROADCASTING INC – RESPONDS TO STATEMENTS MADE BY FORMER WHTM EMPLOYEE REGARDING HER SEPARATION FROM STATION

Paradigm Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Enersys (ENS) by 4.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradigm Capital Management Inc bought 15,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.20% . The institutional investor held 358,900 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.39M, up from 343,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Enersys for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.45 billion market cap company. It closed at $57.75 lastly. It is down 14.25% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.25% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 27 investors sold NXST shares while 83 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 44.94 million shares or 7.23% less from 48.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability Company invested in 3,130 shares. Yorktown Mgmt And Inc has 4,200 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Two Sigma Securities Limited Com invested in 0% or 2,662 shares. Macquarie Group Inc Limited reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 862,095 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa, New York-based fund reported 90,192 shares. 36,376 were accumulated by Amer Bank. Amer Century accumulated 58,228 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Pinnacle Assocs Limited has invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). James Rech reported 1,860 shares stake. Axa holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) for 76,000 shares. Sit Investment Associates stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Raymond James Fincl Services holds 3,820 shares or 0% of its portfolio. California-based Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt has invested 0.02% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Advisory holds 0.04% or 18,152 shares.

More notable recent Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Qualcomm Portfolio: Halftime Report – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does Market Volatility Impact Nexstar Media Group, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:NXST) Share Price? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 02, 2019, Stockhouse.com published: “CBS and Nexstar Media Group Renew Affiliation Agreements – Stockhouse” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Should Value Investors Consider Nexstar Media (NXST) Now? – Nasdaq” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “AT&T and CBS make peace as Nexstar conflict drags on – Dallas Business Journal” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Simcoe Capital Management Llc, which manages about $397.52 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verra Mobility Corp by 339,271 shares to 1.51M shares, valued at $18.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold ENS shares while 78 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 40.28 million shares or 3.38% less from 41.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Canal Communications, a South Carolina-based fund reported 60,000 shares. Lord Abbett Limited Liability reported 0.09% stake. Orrstown Fincl Serv accumulated 156 shares. Prudential Fincl reported 220,988 shares. 24,300 are owned by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Lc. Pinnacle Limited invested 0.03% of its portfolio in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS). Guggenheim Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS). Castleark Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.28% of its portfolio in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS). 208 were accumulated by Meeder Asset. State Teachers Retirement Systems stated it has 57,363 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. France-based Natixis has invested 0% in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS). Carroll Fin Associates reported 0% of its portfolio in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS). The United Kingdom-based Legal General Gru Public Limited Co has invested 0% in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS). Aqr Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc owns 273,743 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. State Treasurer State Of Michigan owns 15,300 shares.

More notable recent EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Tempted To Sell EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Because Of Its P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “EnerSys (NYSE:ENS): What Are The Future Prospects? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “EnerSys Inc (ENS) Q1 2020 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Enersys: Watch Out For The Earnings And Debt, All The Rest Seems Good – Seeking Alpha” published on May 22, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For August 7, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Paradigm Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.14 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lumentum Holdings Inc. by 12,347 shares to 223,349 shares, valued at $12.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gatx Corp (NYSE:GMT) by 14,525 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,150 shares, and cut its stake in Foundation Building Materials.