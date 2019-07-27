EnerSys (ENS) and LightPath Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) Contrasting side by side

As Industrial Electrical Equipment companies, EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) and LightPath Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EnerSys 70 1.03 N/A 4.41 14.35 LightPath Technologies Inc. 1 0.60 N/A -0.07 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of EnerSys and LightPath Technologies Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has EnerSys and LightPath Technologies Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EnerSys 0.00% 16.1% 7.4% LightPath Technologies Inc. 0.00% -4.9% -3.7%

Risk and Volatility

EnerSys’s current beta is 1.33 and it happens to be 33.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, LightPath Technologies Inc.’s 118.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the -0.18 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of EnerSys are 2.9 and 2. Competitively, LightPath Technologies Inc. has 3.5 and 2.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. LightPath Technologies Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than EnerSys.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

EnerSys and LightPath Technologies Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 96.9% and 27.1%. Insiders held 1.7% of EnerSys shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.9% of LightPath Technologies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) EnerSys -4.16% -9.66% -15.18% -27.92% -14.12% -18.43% LightPath Technologies Inc. -24.74% -21.21% -30.94% -36.54% -45.27% -21.21%

For the past year EnerSys has stronger performance than LightPath Technologies Inc.

Summary

EnerSys beats LightPath Technologies Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

EnerSys manufactures, markets, and distributes industrial batteries. The company offers chargers, outdoor cabinet enclosures, power equipment, and battery accessories, as well as related after-market and customer-support services for industrial batteries. It also provides reserve power products that are used for backup power for the continuous operation of critical applications in telecommunications systems, uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, and other specialty power applications, including medical and security systems, premium starting, lighting, and ignition applications, as well as in switchgear, electrical control systems used in electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, energy pipelines, commercial aircraft, satellites, military aircraft, submarines, ships, and tactical vehicles. The companyÂ’s reserve power products also include thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries. In addition, the company offers motive power products that are used to provide power for electric industrial forklifts used in manufacturing, warehousing, and other material handling applications, as well as mining equipment, diesel locomotive starting, and other rail equipment. It sells its products through a network of distributors, independent representatives, and internal sales forces in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as Asia, Australia, and Oceania. The company was formerly known as Yuasa, Inc. and changed its name to EnerSys in January 2001 to reflect its focus on the energy systems business. EnerSys was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Reading, Pennsylvania.

LightPath Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, GRADIUM glass lenses, and other optical materials used to produce products that manipulate light. Its products are used in various industries, including defense products, medical devices, laser aided industrial tools, automotive safety applications, barcode scanners, optical data storage, hybrid fiber coax datacom, telecommunications, machine vision and sensors, and other industries. The company sells its products directly to customers in North America, Europe, and China, as well as through distributors and channel partners in the United States and internationally. LightPath Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.