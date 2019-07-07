EnerSys (ENS) and Its Peers Contrasting side by side.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) is a company in the Industrial Electrical Equipment industry and that’s how we compare it to its peers. The contrasting will be based on the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

EnerSys has 96.9% of its shares held by institutional investors versus an average of 44.52% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand EnerSys has 1.7% of its shares held by company insiders versus an average of 11.22% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have EnerSys and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EnerSys 0.00% 16.10% 7.40% Industry Average 19.62% 20.13% 8.66%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares EnerSys and its peers’ top-line revenue, net profit and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio EnerSys N/A 71 14.35 Industry Average 118.13M 601.94M 18.89

EnerSys has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. The company has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is currently more affordable in compare to its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for EnerSys and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score EnerSys 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.00 1.44 2.73

As a group, Industrial Electrical Equipment companies have a potential upside of 83.18%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of EnerSys and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) EnerSys -4.16% -9.66% -15.18% -27.92% -14.12% -18.43% Industry Average 9.17% 15.06% 12.61% 28.50% 50.24% 31.03%

For the past year EnerSys has -18.43% weaker performance while EnerSys’s peers have 31.03% stronger performance.

Liquidity

EnerSys has a Current Ratio of 2.9 and a Quick Ratio of 2. Competitively, EnerSys’s peers Current Ratio is 2.94 and has 2.15 Quick Ratio. EnerSys’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than EnerSys.

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 1.33 shows that EnerSys is 33.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, EnerSys’s peers’ beta is 1.38 which is 38.12% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

EnerSys does not pay a dividend.

Summary

EnerSys’s competitors show that they’re better in 7 of the 6 indicators compared to the company itself.

EnerSys manufactures, markets, and distributes industrial batteries. The company offers chargers, outdoor cabinet enclosures, power equipment, and battery accessories, as well as related after-market and customer-support services for industrial batteries. It also provides reserve power products that are used for backup power for the continuous operation of critical applications in telecommunications systems, uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, and other specialty power applications, including medical and security systems, premium starting, lighting, and ignition applications, as well as in switchgear, electrical control systems used in electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, energy pipelines, commercial aircraft, satellites, military aircraft, submarines, ships, and tactical vehicles. The companyÂ’s reserve power products also include thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries. In addition, the company offers motive power products that are used to provide power for electric industrial forklifts used in manufacturing, warehousing, and other material handling applications, as well as mining equipment, diesel locomotive starting, and other rail equipment. It sells its products through a network of distributors, independent representatives, and internal sales forces in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as Asia, Australia, and Oceania. The company was formerly known as Yuasa, Inc. and changed its name to EnerSys in January 2001 to reflect its focus on the energy systems business. EnerSys was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Reading, Pennsylvania.