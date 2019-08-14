EnerSys (ENS) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

We are comparing EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) and its peers on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They are Industrial Electrical Equipment companies, competing one another.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0% of EnerSys’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.96% of all Industrial Electrical Equipment’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand EnerSys has 1.6% of its shares held by company insiders versus an average of 11.06% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have EnerSys and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EnerSys 0.00% 12.90% 5.70% Industry Average 22.75% 38.90% 8.02%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares EnerSys and its peers’ valuation, top-line revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio EnerSys N/A 68 19.90 Industry Average 123.61M 543.40M 17.82

EnerSys has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its peers. The company has a higher P/E ratio which is presently more expensive in contrast to its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for EnerSys and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score EnerSys 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.00 1.67 2.77

The potential upside of the peers is 75.81%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of EnerSys and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) EnerSys -0.35% 0.19% -1.2% -18.65% -14.25% -12.24% Industry Average 4.29% 6.09% 17.44% 31.02% 78.46% 38.76%

For the past year EnerSys has -12.24% weaker performance while EnerSys’s peers have 38.76% stronger performance.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of EnerSys are 2.5 and 1.7. Competitively, EnerSys’s peers have 2.93 and 2.17 for Current and Quick Ratio. EnerSys’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than EnerSys.

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 1.52 shows that EnerSys is 52.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, EnerSys’s peers are 24.33% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.24 beta.

Dividends

EnerSys does not pay a dividend.

Summary

EnerSys’s rivals beat on 5 of the 6 factors EnerSys.

EnerSys manufactures, markets, and distributes industrial batteries. The company offers chargers, outdoor cabinet enclosures, power equipment, and battery accessories, as well as related after-market and customer-support services for industrial batteries. It also provides reserve power products that are used for backup power for the continuous operation of critical applications in telecommunications systems, uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, and other specialty power applications, including medical and security systems, premium starting, lighting, and ignition applications, as well as in switchgear, electrical control systems used in electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, energy pipelines, commercial aircraft, satellites, military aircraft, submarines, ships, and tactical vehicles. The companyÂ’s reserve power products also include thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries. In addition, the company offers motive power products that are used to provide power for electric industrial forklifts used in manufacturing, warehousing, and other material handling applications, as well as mining equipment, diesel locomotive starting, and other rail equipment. It sells its products through a network of distributors, independent representatives, and internal sales forces in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as Asia, Australia, and Oceania. The company was formerly known as Yuasa, Inc. and changed its name to EnerSys in January 2001 to reflect its focus on the energy systems business. EnerSys was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Reading, Pennsylvania.