EnerSys (ENS) and Franklin Electric Co. Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) Comparing side by side

Since EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) and Franklin Electric Co. Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) are part of the Industrial Electrical Equipment industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EnerSys 65 0.82 N/A 3.42 19.90 Franklin Electric Co. Inc. 48 1.65 N/A 2.07 22.60

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of EnerSys and Franklin Electric Co. Inc. Franklin Electric Co. Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than EnerSys. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower P/E ratio. EnerSys is presently more affordable than Franklin Electric Co. Inc., because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has EnerSys and Franklin Electric Co. Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EnerSys 0.00% 12.9% 5.7% Franklin Electric Co. Inc. 0.00% 14.4% 8.7%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.52 beta means EnerSys’s volatility is 52.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. Competitively, Franklin Electric Co. Inc.’s beta is 1.3 which is 30.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of EnerSys are 2.5 and 1.7 respectively. Its competitor Franklin Electric Co. Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.1 and its Quick Ratio is 0.9. EnerSys can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Franklin Electric Co. Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

EnerSys and Franklin Electric Co. Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 81.3%. 1.6% are EnerSys’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.4% of Franklin Electric Co. Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) EnerSys -0.35% 0.19% -1.2% -18.65% -14.25% -12.24% Franklin Electric Co. Inc. 0.11% 0.28% -3.12% -0.66% -0.62% 9.28%

For the past year EnerSys has -12.24% weaker performance while Franklin Electric Co. Inc. has 9.28% stronger performance.

Summary

Franklin Electric Co. Inc. beats on 6 of the 10 factors EnerSys.

EnerSys manufactures, markets, and distributes industrial batteries. The company offers chargers, outdoor cabinet enclosures, power equipment, and battery accessories, as well as related after-market and customer-support services for industrial batteries. It also provides reserve power products that are used for backup power for the continuous operation of critical applications in telecommunications systems, uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, and other specialty power applications, including medical and security systems, premium starting, lighting, and ignition applications, as well as in switchgear, electrical control systems used in electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, energy pipelines, commercial aircraft, satellites, military aircraft, submarines, ships, and tactical vehicles. The companyÂ’s reserve power products also include thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries. In addition, the company offers motive power products that are used to provide power for electric industrial forklifts used in manufacturing, warehousing, and other material handling applications, as well as mining equipment, diesel locomotive starting, and other rail equipment. It sells its products through a network of distributors, independent representatives, and internal sales forces in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as Asia, Australia, and Oceania. The company was formerly known as Yuasa, Inc. and changed its name to EnerSys in January 2001 to reflect its focus on the energy systems business. EnerSys was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Reading, Pennsylvania.