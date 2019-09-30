Enerplus (ERF) Valuation Declined While Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Upped Stake by $1.52 Million; Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Has Increased Its Axis Capital Holdings LTD (AXS) Stake by $35.87 Million

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc increased its stake in Enerplus Corp (ERF) by 255.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc bought 216,922 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.56% . The institutional investor held 301,702 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.27M, up from 84,780 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc who had been investing in Enerplus Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.27% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $7.4. About 565,457 shares traded. Enerplus Corporation (NYSE:ERF) has declined 49.12% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.12% the S&P500.

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc increased its stake in Axis Capital Holdings Ltd (AXS) by 28.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc bought 608,021 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.58% . The institutional investor held 2.71M shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $161.45 million, up from 2.10 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc who had been investing in Axis Capital Holdings Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $67.19. About 95,076 shares traded. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) has risen 12.47% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.47% the S&P500. Some Historical AXS News: 24/04/2018 – Gies College of Business Establishes the AXIS Risk Management Academy at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign; 25/04/2018 – AXIS CAPITAL HOLDINGS LTD AXS.N – QTRLY SHR $0.75; 11/04/2018 – AXIS Cap Provides Supplemental Fincl Info Related to the Realignment of Its Accident & Health Business; 05/03/2018 Axis Capital Trading Activity Rises to More Than Triple Average; 18/04/2018 – AXIS Re Names Megan Thomas as Chief Underwriting Officer; 31/05/2018 – AXIS RE – ROB LOONEY TO LEAD REINSURANCE SERVICES, MEGAN THOMAS TO LEAD REINSURANCE PRODUCTS TEAM; 25/04/2018 – AXIS CAPITAL 1Q OPER EPS $1.46, EST. $1.15; 31/05/2018 – AXIS RE – ROB SMART APPOINTED INTERIM PRESIDENT OF GLOBAL MARKETS DIVISION; 25/04/2018 – AXIS Capital 1Q EPS 75c; 31/05/2018 – AXIS Re Strengthens Commitment to Future Market Leadership

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc, which manages about $7.77 billion and $1.67 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Asml Holding N V (NASDAQ:ASML) by 4,080 shares to 22,580 shares, valued at $4.70 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dollar Gen Corp New (NYSE:DG) by 3,184 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,697 shares, and cut its stake in Liveramp Hldgs Inc.

More notable recent Enerplus Corporation (NYSE:ERF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Enerplus: A Compelling Opportunity At These Levels – Seeking Alpha” on June 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “China Natural Resources and Enerplus among Energy/Materials gainers; ProPetro and Chaparral Energy among losers – Seeking Alpha” published on August 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Enerplus (ERF) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Enerplus Corporation (NYSE:ERF) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Enerplus: Low Leverage And Free Cash Flow At A Discount – Seeking Alpha” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Enerplus +5% on Q2 earnings beat, raises 2019 production guidance – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

