Enerplus (ERF) Valuation Declined While Encompass Capital Advisors Has Cut by $13.30 Million Its Position; Biogen (BIIB) Market Valuation Rose While Gladius Capital Management LP Increased Holding by $645.68 Million

Gladius Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Biogen Inc (BIIB) by 185.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gladius Capital Management Lp bought 2,731 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The hedge fund held 4,200 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $993.00 million, up from 1,469 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gladius Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Biogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.88% or $4.44 during the last trading session, reaching $231.28. About 713,866 shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 28.25% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 10/05/2018 – @JimCramer vets biotech giants Biogen, Celgene, Gilead and Regeneron for positive prospects; 23/04/2018 – Biogen: Later-Onset Spinal Muscular Atrophy Patients Treated With Spinraza Walked Longer Distances While Experiencing Stable or Less Fatigue Over Time; 23/04/2018 – Biogen: Spinraza Data Show Continued Improvement in Motor Function for Broad Age Range and Survival Benefit for Infants; 17/04/2018 – T Rowe Price Growth Adds Disney, Exits Biogen, Cuts Apple; 12/03/2018 – Biogen to Acquire from Pfizer First-in-Class Phase 2b Ready Asset for Cognitive Impairment Associated with Schizophrenia; 24/04/2018 – Biogen: 1Q Revenue Growth Principally Driven by Spinraza, Which Contributed $364M in Global Rev; 07/03/2018 – EMA – EMA’S RECOMMENDATION TO SUSPEND ZINBRYTA AND RECALL THE PRODUCT IS BEING SENT TO THE EUROPEAN COMMISSION FOR A LEGALLY BINDING DECISION; 20/04/2018 – Biogen, Ionis Expect to Close Deal in 2Q; 05/04/2018 – Samsung, Biogen Reach Deal With AbbVie to Sell Near Copy of Humira; 24/04/2018 – Biotech Drug Production Pipeline Increasing Amid Buzz of Market Optimism

Encompass Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Enerplus Corp (ERF) by 20.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Encompass Capital Advisors Llc sold 1.66 million shares as the company’s stock declined 23.56% . The hedge fund held 6.63 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $55.64M, down from 8.30M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Enerplus Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.44% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $6.49. About 855,284 shares traded. Enerplus Corporation (NYSE:ERF) has declined 49.12% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.12% the S&P500. Some Historical ERF News: 28/03/2018 – ENERPLUS CEO IAN DUNDAS COMMENTS IN WEIL PRESENTATION

Encompass Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.18B and $1.34B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jagged Peak Energy Inc by 2.17 million shares to 3.88 million shares, valued at $40.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Marathon Oil Corp (NYSE:MRO) by 2.27 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.68 million shares, and has risen its stake in World Fuel Svcs Corp (NYSE:INT).

Since April 30, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $27.21 million activity.

Gladius Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.61 billion and $1811.70 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWM) by 81,965 shares to 212,861 shares, valued at $32.60 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 750 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,268 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.

