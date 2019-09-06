Enerplus (ERF) Stock Price Declined While Penn Capital Management Co Has Decreased Stake by $1.59 Million; Ajo LP Has Decreased Its Holding in Altria Group (MO) as Stock Declined

Penn Capital Management Co Inc decreased its stake in Enerplus Corp (ERF) by 17.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penn Capital Management Co Inc sold 176,741 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.56% . The hedge fund held 806,040 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.49 million, down from 982,781 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penn Capital Management Co Inc who had been investing in Enerplus Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $6.96. About 1.01M shares traded. Enerplus Corporation (NYSE:ERF) has declined 49.12% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.12% the S&P500. Some Historical ERF News: 03/05/2018 – Enerplus 1Q EPS 12c

Ajo Lp decreased its stake in Altria Group (MO) by 98.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ajo Lp sold 763,895 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 9,779 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $562,000, down from 773,674 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ajo Lp who had been investing in Altria Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $81.71B market cap company. It closed at $43.85 lastly. It is up 19.47% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500.

Analysts await Enerplus Corporation (NYSE:ERF) to report earnings on November, 8. They expect $0.23 earnings per share, down 14.81% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.27 per share. ERF’s profit will be $53.20M for 7.57 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual earnings per share reported by Enerplus Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.81% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.14 EPS, up 5.56% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.08 per share. MO’s profit will be $2.12B for 9.62 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by Altria Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.64% EPS growth.

