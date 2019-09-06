Enerplus (ERF) Shares Declined While Pcj Investment Counsel LTD Increased Stake by $1.47 Million; Bridges Investment Management Boosted Its Position in Primerica (PRI) by $331,840

Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd increased its stake in Enerplus Corp (ERF) by 8.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd bought 183,202 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.56% . The institutional investor held 2.47 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.70 million, up from 2.29M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd who had been investing in Enerplus Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.59B market cap company. The stock increased 1.62% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $6.89. About 1.09M shares traded or 1.14% up from the average. Enerplus Corporation (NYSE:ERF) has declined 49.12% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.12% the S&P500. Some Historical ERF News: 21/03/2018 ENERPLUS REPORTS UPCOMING NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID; 10/04/2018 – Enerplus Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/04/2018 – ENERPLUS CORP ERF.TO : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$20 FROM C$17; 08/05/2018 – Enerplus Conference Set By Tudor Pickering & Co for May. 15-16; 18/05/2018 – ENERPLUS CORP ERF.TO : CIBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$20 FROM C$19; 03/05/2018 – CORRECT: ENERPLUS SEES YR AVG OIL,GAS LIQUID OUTPUT 46K-50K B/D; 21/03/2018 – ENERPLUS MAY BUY BACK UP TO 7% PUBLIC FLOAT; 21/03/2018 – ENERPLUS ANNOUNCES UPCOMING NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID; 28/03/2018 – ENERPLUS CEO IAN DUNDAS COMMENTS IN WEIL PRESENTATION; 03/05/2018 – Enerplus 1Q EPS 12c

Bridges Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Primerica Inc (PRI) by 25.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridges Investment Management Inc bought 2,720 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.99% . The institutional investor held 13,310 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.63 million, up from 10,590 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Primerica Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $119.37. About 233,820 shares traded. Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) has risen 7.43% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.43% the S&P500. Some Historical PRI News: 25/05/2018 – Officer/Dir Addison Jr Gifts 407 Of Primerica Inc; 08/05/2018 – PRIMERICA 1Q OPER EPS $1.46, EST. $1.49; 08/05/2018 – Primerica 1Q Adj EPS $1.47; 08/05/2018 – PRIMERICA INC QTRLY SHR $1.46; 08/05/2018 – PRIMERICA 1Q REV. $459.9M, EST. $460.0M (2 EST.); 08/05/2018 – Primerica 1Q EPS $1.46; 22/04/2018 – DJ Primerica Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PRI); 19/03/2018 Primerica Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Primerica 1Q Rev $459.9M; 08/05/2018 – Primerica 1Q Net $65.7M

Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd, which manages about $1.22B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 54,801 shares to 40,000 shares, valued at $3.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Transcanada Corp. (NYSE:TRP) by 154,720 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 449,964 shares, and cut its stake in Barrick Gold Corp. (NYSE:ABX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 24 investors sold PRI shares while 87 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 37.55 million shares or 7.25% less from 40.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Envestnet Asset Mgmt Inc holds 40,633 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Brave Warrior Advsrs Ltd Liability Com stated it has 1.26 million shares or 7.73% of all its holdings. Regions Fincl Corporation accumulated 33,024 shares. Symphony Asset Lc holds 0.08% or 2,611 shares in its portfolio. Sei Invs Company stated it has 56,714 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Moreover, Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0% invested in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) for 3,219 shares. New York-based Eulav Asset Mgmt has invested 0.09% in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI). Jane Street Group Limited Liability has 1,671 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Piedmont Advisors Incorporated stated it has 0.01% in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan invested in 5,000 shares. Natixis Advsr LP owns 84,946 shares. 38 were reported by Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd Liability. Twin Tree Mngmt Ltd Partnership holds 4,129 shares. 103 were reported by C M Bidwell And Assoc Limited. Moreover, Arizona State Retirement Systems has 0.04% invested in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) for 30,577 shares.