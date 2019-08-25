Enerplus (ERF) Shareholder Waratah Capital Advisors LTD Cut Holding as Stock Value Declined; Vanguard Group Cut Superior Energy Svcs (SPN) Holding by $2.99 Million

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd decreased its stake in Enerplus Corp (ERF) by 71.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd sold 844,389 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.56% . The hedge fund held 330,025 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.77M, down from 1.17 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd who had been investing in Enerplus Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.29% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $6.18. About 986,001 shares traded. Enerplus Corporation (NYSE:ERF) has declined 49.12% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.12% the S&P500. Some Historical ERF News: 18/05/2018 – ENERPLUS CORP ERF.TO : CIBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$20 FROM C$19; 03/05/2018 – CORRECT: ENERPLUS SEES YR AVG OIL,GAS LIQUID OUTPUT 46K-50K B/D; 10/04/2018 – Enerplus Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – ENERPLUS MAY BUY BACK UP TO 7% PUBLIC FLOAT; 13/04/2018 – ENERPLUS CORP ERF.TO : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$20 FROM C$17; 21/03/2018 ENERPLUS REPORTS UPCOMING NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID; 08/05/2018 – Enerplus Conference Set By Tudor Pickering & Co for May. 15-16; 03/05/2018 – Enerplus 1Q EPS 12c; 21/03/2018 – ENERPLUS ANNOUNCES UPCOMING NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID; 28/03/2018 – ENERPLUS SAYS HAS NO INTEREST IN ACCELERATING CAPITAL PROGRAM

Vanguard Group Inc decreased its stake in Superior Energy Svcs Inc (SPN) by 4.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vanguard Group Inc sold 746,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 73.16% . The institutional investor held 15.36 million shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $71.74 million, down from 16.11 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vanguard Group Inc who had been investing in Superior Energy Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.58 million market cap company. The stock decreased 10.47% or $0.0497 during the last trading session, reaching $0.4252. About 1.66M shares traded. Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) has declined 90.76% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 90.76% the S&P500. Some Historical SPN News: 11/05/2018 – SUPERIOR ENERGY $500.0M EXCHANGE OFFER EXTENDED UNTIL MAY 23; 24/04/2018 – SUPERIOR ENERGY 1Q LOSS/SHR CONT OPS 39C; 24/04/2018 – Superior Energy 1Q Loss/Shr 39c; 24/04/2018 – Superior Energy 1Q Loss $59.7M; 18/04/2018 – Superior Energy Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – SUPERIOR ENERGY 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR CONT OPS 34C, EST. LOSS/SHR 34C; 23/05/2018 – Superior Energy Services Announces Results of 2018 Annual Meeting; 24/04/2018 – Superior Energy 1Q Rev $482.3M; 29/03/2018 SUPERIOR ENERGY SERVICES REPORTS 2018 1Q EARNINGS RELEASE & CAL

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd, which manages about $947.50 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Simply Good Foods by 76,190 shares to 147,249 shares, valued at $3.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Gold Trust Gold Shs (GLD) by 12,933 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,520 shares, and has risen its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO).

More notable recent Enerplus Corporation (NYSE:ERF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “China Natural Resources and Enerplus among Energy/Materials gainers; ProPetro and Chaparral Energy among losers – Seeking Alpha” on August 09, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Enerplus’s Earnings Preview – Benzinga” published on August 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Enerplus Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Enerplus Corporation (NYSE:ERF) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Enerplus: The Recent Weakness Is Unjustified – Seeking Alpha” published on February 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Enerplus: Low Leverage And Free Cash Flow At A Discount – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Vanguard Group Inc, which manages about $2549.07 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Freds Inc (NASDAQ:FRED) by 195,111 shares to 1.33 million shares, valued at $3.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC) by 16,854 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.29M shares, and has risen its stake in Hni Corp (NYSE:HNI).

Since March 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $42,850 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 24 investors sold SPN shares while 55 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 149.72 million shares or 3.88% less from 155.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tortoise Cap Advsr Limited Liability Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) for 74 shares. Huber Management Ltd Liability Co holds 0.18% or 367,448 shares in its portfolio. Proshare Advisors Limited holds 0% or 21,167 shares in its portfolio. Marshall Wace Llp accumulated 0% or 86,553 shares. 89,930 are owned by Royal Financial Bank Of Canada. Gradient Invs Ltd Com invested in 516 shares or 0% of the stock. Connor Clark Lunn Mngmt reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN). Pinebridge Invests Limited Partnership stated it has 0.02% in Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN). Moreover, Citadel Ltd Llc has 0% invested in Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) for 1.41M shares. Geode Cap Lc owns 1.84 million shares for 0% of their portfolio. The Massachusetts-based State Street has invested 0% in Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN). Boston Prns invested in 2.99M shares. Advisory Network Limited Liability invested in 492 shares or 0% of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insur has 31,111 shares. Endurance Wealth Mngmt stated it has 0% in Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN).

Analysts await Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $-0.20 earnings per share, down 42.86% or $0.06 from last year’s $-0.14 per share. After $-0.29 actual earnings per share reported by Superior Energy Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -31.03% EPS growth.