Enerplus (ERF) Shareholder Renaissance Group Has Upped Its Stake by $10.43 Million; Frontier Investment Mgmt Company Holding in Cameco (CCJ) Has Lowered by $2.40 Million as Stock Declined

Frontier Investment Mgmt Company decreased its stake in Cameco Corp (CCJ) by 83.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Frontier Investment Mgmt Company sold 239,940 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.61% . The institutional investor held 46,475 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $499,000, down from 286,415 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Company who had been investing in Cameco Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.76B market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $9.52. About 1.95 million shares traded. Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) has declined 13.63% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.63% the S&P500. Some Historical CCJ News: 27/04/2018 – CAMECO 1Q ADJ EPS C$0.06, EST. LOSS/SHR C$0.01; 27/04/2018 – Cameco 1Q Net C$55M; 16/05/2018 – Cameco Announces Election of Directors; 26/03/2018 – ISOENERGY – ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT WITH CAMECO CORP., ORANO CANADA INC. AND JCU EXPLORATION COMPANY TO ACQUIRE 100% INTEREST IN 33 MINERAL CLAIMS

Renaissance Group Llc increased its stake in Enerplus Corp (ERF) by 2217.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Renaissance Group Llc bought 1.49M shares as the company’s stock declined 23.56% . The institutional investor held 1.56 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.73 million, up from 67,202 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Renaissance Group Llc who had been investing in Enerplus Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.69B market cap company. The stock 0.07% or $0 during the last trading session, reaching $7.24. It is down 49.12% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.12% the S&P500. Some Historical ERF News: 03/05/2018 – Enerplus 1Q EPS 12c; 13/04/2018 – ENERPLUS CORP ERF.TO : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$20 FROM C$17; 28/03/2018 – ENERPLUS SAYS HAS NO INTEREST IN ACCELERATING CAPITAL PROGRAM; 18/05/2018 – ENERPLUS CORP ERF.TO : CIBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$20 FROM C$19; 21/03/2018 – ENERPLUS MAY BUY BACK UP TO 7% PUBLIC FLOAT; 03/05/2018 – CORRECT: ENERPLUS SEES YR AVG OIL,GAS LIQUID OUTPUT 46K-50K B/D; 08/05/2018 – Enerplus Conference Set By Tudor Pickering & Co for May. 15-16; 21/03/2018 ENERPLUS REPORTS UPCOMING NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID; 10/04/2018 – Enerplus Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – ENERPLUS CEO IAN DUNDAS COMMENTS IN WEIL PRESENTATION

Renaissance Group Llc, which manages about $2.47B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lukoil Pjsc by 13,658 shares to 198,115 shares, valued at $16.65 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Co Ltd (NYSE:SHI) by 32,418 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 237,876 shares, and cut its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Frontier Investment Mgmt Company, which manages about $1.19B and $1.49B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) by 6,983 shares to 8,655 shares, valued at $3.15M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Templeton Global Incm Fd (GIM) by 228,356 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.21M shares, and has risen its stake in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ).

Analysts await Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.02 earnings per share, down 33.33% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.03 per share. CCJ’s profit will be $7.91 million for 119.00 P/E if the $0.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.03 actual earnings per share reported by Cameco Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -166.67% EPS growth.