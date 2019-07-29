Enerplus (ERF) Shareholder Encompass Capital Advisors Has Trimmed Position by $13.30 Million as Valuation Rose; As Target (TGT) Market Valuation Declined, Stoneridge Investment Partners Has Trimmed Its Holding by $3.56 Million

Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Target Corp (TGT) by 49.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc sold 44,472 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 44,722 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.59M, down from 89,194 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Target Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $87.03. About 692,580 shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has declined 2.87% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.30% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 15/03/2018 – SHIPT & TARGET TO LAUNCH SAME-DAY DELIVERY IN WASHINGTON, D.C; 22/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Looking for details on the path of interest rate hikes; 23/05/2018 – Cloudy With a Chance of Frustration at Target — Heard on the Street; 06/03/2018 – TARGET TO RAISE MINIMUM HOURLY WAGE TO $12/HR THIS SPRING; 23/05/2018 – Target 1Q Traffic Rose 3.7%; 06/03/2018 – TARGET SEES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.25 TO $1.45, EST. $1.40; 15/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS TARGET AT ‘A-‘; OUTLOOK TO STABLE; 22/03/2018 – Babies R Us is the third most popular destination for baby registries after Amazon and Target, according to a WeeSpring survey; 15/04/2018 – PREVIEW-South Dakota e-commerce sale tax fight reaches U.S. Supreme Court; 05/04/2018 – Law Firm: Target Corp Will Institute Hiring Process for Class Members to Obtain Jobs

Encompass Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Enerplus Corp (ERF) by 20.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Encompass Capital Advisors Llc sold 1.66M shares as the company’s stock rose 6.80% with the market. The hedge fund held 6.63M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $55.64M, down from 8.30M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Enerplus Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $6.15. About 191,932 shares traded. Enerplus Corporation (NYSE:ERF) has declined 28.05% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.48% the S&P500. Some Historical ERF News: 13/04/2018 – ENERPLUS CORP ERF.TO : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$20 FROM C$17; 28/03/2018 – ENERPLUS SAYS HAS NO INTEREST IN ACCELERATING CAPITAL PROGRAM; 03/05/2018 – CORRECT: ENERPLUS SEES YR AVG OIL,GAS LIQUID OUTPUT 46K-50K B/D; 18/05/2018 – ENERPLUS CORP ERF.TO : CIBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$20 FROM C$19; 08/05/2018 – Enerplus Conference Set By Tudor Pickering & Co for May. 15-16; 28/03/2018 – ENERPLUS CEO IAN DUNDAS COMMENTS IN WEIL PRESENTATION; 03/05/2018 – Enerplus 1Q EPS 12c; 21/03/2018 – ENERPLUS ANNOUNCES UPCOMING NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID; 10/04/2018 – Enerplus Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – ENERPLUS MAY BUY BACK UP TO 7% PUBLIC FLOAT

Analysts await Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) to report earnings on August, 21 before the open. They expect $1.61 earnings per share, up 9.52% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.47 per share. TGT’s profit will be $824.85 million for 13.51 P/E if the $1.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.53 actual earnings per share reported by Target Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.23% EPS growth.

Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $1.01 billion and $339.83M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Caterpillar Inc (NYSE:CAT) by 8,423 shares to 31,910 shares, valued at $4.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Conagra Foods Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 19,233 shares in the quarter, for a total of 227,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Analysts await Enerplus Corporation (NYSE:ERF) to report earnings on August, 9 before the open. They expect $0.18 earnings per share, up 350.00% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.04 per share. ERF’s profit will be $42.38 million for 8.54 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.23 actual earnings per share reported by Enerplus Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.74% negative EPS growth.

Encompass Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.18 billion and $1.34B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TCK) by 450,000 shares to 700,000 shares, valued at $16.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in U S Well Svcs Inc by 80,408 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.83M shares, and has risen its stake in Continental Resources Inc (NYSE:CLR).