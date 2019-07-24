Enerplus (ERF) Shareholder Encompass Capital Advisors Cut Stake as Market Value Rose; Baxter Bros Increased Boeing (BA) Holding by $2.97 Million

Baxter Bros Inc increased its stake in Boeing (BA) by 22.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baxter Bros Inc bought 7,794 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 42,553 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.23M, up from 34,759 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baxter Bros Inc who had been investing in Boeing for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $203.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.12% or $11.64 during the last trading session, reaching $361.43. About 7.14 million shares traded or 59.35% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 08/05/2018 – Silver Air’s Boeing Business Jet Ready for Charter; 08/05/2018 – Boeing, Lufthansa Group Complete Order for Four 777 Airplanes; 28/03/2018 – Boeing said detected limited intrusion of malware; 17/04/2018 – NTSB CHAIRMAN SAYS THIS ENGINE MAY HAVE BEEN SUBJECT TO PROPOSED FAA AIRWORTHINESS DIRECTIVE; 23/03/2018 – Boeing set to win wide-body jet order from American; 30/05/2018 – COMAC says China-Russia widebody jet gets engine proposals from 7 suppliers; 25/04/2018 – Boeing Raises Cash Flow and EPS Guidance; 29/05/2018 – BOEING’S HRINAK: BRAZIL IS AT TRANSITION POINT IN DEFENSE; 03/04/2018 – Southwest in Talks With Boeing for Additional 737 Max Jet Orders; 08/05/2018 – U.S. TREASURY SAYS AFTER 180-DAY PERIOD U.S. WILL REIMPOSE SANCTIONS ON PETROLEUM-RELATED TRANSACTIONS

Encompass Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Enerplus Corp (ERF) by 20.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Encompass Capital Advisors Llc sold 1.66 million shares as the company’s stock rose 6.80% with the market. The hedge fund held 6.63 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $55.64M, down from 8.30M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Enerplus Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $6.6. About 583,954 shares traded. Enerplus Corporation (NYSE:ERF) has declined 28.05% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.48% the S&P500. Some Historical ERF News: 21/03/2018 ENERPLUS REPORTS UPCOMING NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID; 18/05/2018 – ENERPLUS CORP ERF.TO : CIBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$20 FROM C$19; 21/03/2018 – ENERPLUS ANNOUNCES UPCOMING NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID; 28/03/2018 – ENERPLUS CEO IAN DUNDAS COMMENTS IN WEIL PRESENTATION; 08/05/2018 – Enerplus Conference Set By Tudor Pickering & Co for May. 15-16; 13/04/2018 – ENERPLUS CORP ERF.TO : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$20 FROM C$17; 03/05/2018 – CORRECT: ENERPLUS SEES YR AVG OIL,GAS LIQUID OUTPUT 46K-50K B/D; 21/03/2018 – ENERPLUS MAY BUY BACK UP TO 7% PUBLIC FLOAT; 28/03/2018 – ENERPLUS SAYS HAS NO INTEREST IN ACCELERATING CAPITAL PROGRAM; 10/04/2018 – Enerplus Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Baxter Bros Inc, which manages about $372.05M and $428.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Snap On Inc Com (NYSE:SNA) by 2,000 shares to 5,277 shares, valued at $826,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intuit Inc (NASDAQ:INTU) by 1,793 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 87,777 shares, and cut its stake in Sysco (NYSE:SYY).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 11 insider sales for $51.18 million activity. CAPOZZI HEIDI B sold $1.20 million worth of stock or 2,916 shares. $3.49M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares were sold by LUTTIG J MICHAEL. KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN also sold $10.50M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Monday, February 4. Smith Gregory D also sold $7.83 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares. $873,712 worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) was sold by COLBERT THEODORE III.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 4,337 are owned by Appleton Prns Ma. Hamilton Point Advsr Limited Liability Company reported 857 shares. Moreover, Janney Cap Ltd Liability Corp has 0.06% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Lsv Asset Mngmt, Illinois-based fund reported 36,700 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset reported 40,956 shares. 874 were accumulated by Boltwood Capital Mgmt. Nelson Roberts Invest Advsrs Ltd Liability invested in 1,155 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability holds 0.5% or 11.04M shares. Valmark Advisers reported 2,843 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Biondo Investment Advsrs holds 1.18% or 12,295 shares in its portfolio. Carret Asset Lc has 8,839 shares. Bender Robert & Associates has 4,512 shares for 0.84% of their portfolio. Sigma Planning stated it has 0.64% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Stratos Wealth invested in 0.42% or 24,634 shares. Moreover, Mirae Asset Global Invs Communications has 0.12% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

