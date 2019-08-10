Enerplus (ERF) Shareholder Encompass Capital Advisors Cut Position by $13.30 Million as Stock Price Declined; Carters (CRI) Position Lifted by Guggenheim Capital Llc

Encompass Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Enerplus Corp (ERF) by 20.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Encompass Capital Advisors Llc sold 1.66M shares as the company’s stock declined 23.56% . The hedge fund held 6.63M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $55.64 million, down from 8.30M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Enerplus Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 8.80% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $6.43. About 3.44M shares traded or 264.09% up from the average. Enerplus Corporation (NYSE:ERF) has declined 49.12% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.12% the S&P500. Some Historical ERF News: 03/05/2018 – CORRECT: ENERPLUS SEES YR AVG OIL,GAS LIQUID OUTPUT 46K-50K B/D

Guggenheim Capital Llc increased its stake in Carters Inc (CRI) by 21.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guggenheim Capital Llc bought 3,797 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.30% . The institutional investor held 21,293 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.15M, up from 17,496 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guggenheim Capital Llc who had been investing in Carters Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $87.53. About 495,541 shares traded. Carter's, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) has declined 9.76% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CRI News: 26/04/2018 – Carter’s Sees 2Q Adj EPS 53c; 02/05/2018 – Carter’s Recalls Children’s Cardigan Sets Due to Choking Hazard; 26/04/2018 – Carter’s Inc. 1Q Profit Falls 8% on Toys ‘R’ Us Charge; 27/04/2018 – Carter’s Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/04/2018 – Rep. King: King on Trade War/Tariffs: Don’t Repeat Jimmy Carter’s Economic Mistakes; 12/03/2018 – Carter’s, Inc. Announces Participation at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Consumer & Retail Technology Conference; 28/03/2018 – Andy Dane Carter’s Unlocked Now Web Series Debuts on e360tv this April to Stream on Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire and More; 17/05/2018 – Carter’s, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend; 02/05/2018 – CPSC: CARTER’S RECALLS CHILDREN’S CARDIGAN SETS ON CHOKE HAZARD; 26/04/2018 – Carter’s 1Q Net $42.5M

Encompass Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.18B and $1.34B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jagged Peak Energy Inc by 2.17 million shares to 3.88 million shares, valued at $40.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TCK) by 450,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 700,000 shares, and has risen its stake in World Fuel Svcs Corp (NYSE:INT).

Guggenheim Capital Llc, which manages about $25.60B and $12.27B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 31,041 shares to 538,266 shares, valued at $30.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 9,073 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 89,501 shares, and cut its stake in Expeditors Intl Wash Inc (NASDAQ:EXPD).